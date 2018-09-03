Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Kettering, Raunds and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Peter Smith

Braybrooke Road, Desborough. Age: 38

On 01/06/2018 in Desborough, being a relevant offender within the terms of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the notification requirements in that you used a name without notifying the police.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Raimondus Liaudanskas

Mill Road, Kettering. Age: 42

On 01/07/2018 drove a motor vehicle in Melton Street, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 142mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without imsurance; used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks, banned from driving for 36 months, fined £186, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Darren Paul Cockings

Roman Way, Raunds. Age: 41

On 20/06/2018, being the driver of a black Ford Focus in Gleneagles Drive, Wellingborough, failed to stop the vehicle on being required to do so by a constable in uniform; on 05/07/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northamptonshire Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £105, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £50.

Veaceslav Lisenco

Todmorden Close, Corby. Age: 42

On 15/07/2018 drove a Renault Clio in Spalding Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 83mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £350, surcharge to fund victim services of £35, costs of £85, banned from driving for 21 months.

Jean Mary Paterson

Kiel Walk, Corby. Age: 53

On 15/07/2018 drove a Renault Scenic in Argyll Street, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 99mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

Deji Usman

Albert Road, Wellingborough. Age: 39

On 27/05/2018 drove a Mercedes in Alexandra Road, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 83mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £400, surcharge to fund victim services of £40, costs of £85, banned from driving for 22 months.

Paul Gould

Hill Street, Wellingborough. Age: 55

On 11/08/2017 in Wellingborough intentionally touched a female and that touching was sexual when she did not consent and you did not reasonably believe that she was consenting.

Verdict: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 200 hours, restraining order prohibits the defendant from contacting a named person by any means either electronically or by third party. This order lasts until 01/08/2019. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £500.

Luke Benjamin Symmonds

Kendal Close, Wellingborough. Age: 22

On 07/01/2018 in Wellingborough had in your possession 7 packets of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Albert William Blount

Nest Farm Crescent, Wellingborough. Age: 24

On 03/04/2018 without reasonable excuse did an act, namely attended an address in Wellingborough, which you were prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made on 14/06/2017; oOn 12/12/2017 in Northampton without reasonable excuse did an act, made contact with a named person, which you were prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made on 14/06/2017.

Plea: Guilty. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £250.

Anthony Dale Spring

Doddington Road, Wellingborough. Age: 28

On 09/03/2018 entered as a trespasser Pizza Hut in High Street, Wellingborough, with intent to steal; on 16/04/2018 having entered as a trespasser The Vape Store, Cannon Street, Wellingborough, stole therein vape supplies; had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a kitchen knife with a blade exceeding five inches;

On 03/08/2018 in Northampton, without lawful excuse, caused damage to a police cell by excreting in it, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. To participate in Thinking Skills programme for 30 days, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, order made to deprive the defendant of the kitchen knife, to pay compensation of £100, costs of £125.

Shannon Whiteman

Stanley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 23

On 04/07/2018 in Wellingborough used towards two other people threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, with intent to cause that person to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against them by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by them or whereby that person was likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely such violence would be provoked, and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 140 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.