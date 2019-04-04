Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Kettering, Oundle, Rothwell, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Christopher Stephen Fleet

Hereford Close, Desborough. Age: 55

On 27/01/2019 drove a black Reanult Clio in Sycamore Drive, Desborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 80mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for three years.

William Joseph Long

Spring Gardens, Rothwell. Age: 33

On 25/07/2018 in Kettering assaulted PC Stanley in the execution of his duty; with intent to cause a male harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress.

Plea: Guilty. To participate in a Thinking Skills programme for 19 days, to pay compensation of £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Daniel Boylan

Fitzwilliams Street, Rushden. Age: 26

On 29/05/2018 in Northamptonshire assaulted a male by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Defendant to be place under a curfew for eight weeks with electronic monitoring, to remain at home adddress daily from 7pm until 7am, to pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £200.

Barry David Toghill

Ashurst Crescent, Corby. Age: 33

On 04/07/2018 at Kettering General Hospital failed to provide a specimen of blood for a test in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having driven a vehicle.

Verdict: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hour, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £1,200, banned from driving for 36 months.

Kian Kent

Murdoch Close, Corby. Age: 18

On 03/02/2019 assaulted a male at Curry’s, Phoenix Park Way, Corby; had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a household kitchen knife; on 19/02/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty.

To participate in Thinking Skills Programme for 19 days, to pay compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, order made to deprive the defendant of his kitchen knife.

Gary John Furzer

c/o High Street Place, Wellingborough. Age: 45

On 22/06/2018 stole assorted items, to the value of £53.25, from Tesco, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £53.25, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £200.

Katie Mary Ann Nolan

No fixed address. Age: 32

On 21/02/2019 stole an unknown value of items, from B&M, Kettering; on 21/02/2019 stole an unknown value of items from the Co-Op, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty.

To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Callum Atkins

Monson Way, Oundle Age: 22

On 08/09/2018 drove a motor vehicle in Wadenhoe Road, Aldwincle, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your blood, namely 130mlg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £400, surcharge to fund victim services of £40, costs of £85, banned from driving for 40 months.

Justin Nicholas Haines

Gisburne Road, Wellingborough. Age: 32

On 9/02/2019 in Wellingborough, had in your possession a small amount of cannabis; without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with you in a public place, namely Church Street, Wellingborough, an offensive weapon, namely a knuckle duster; in Northampton, without lawful excuse, damaged cell 25 at the Criminal Justice Centre, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, compensation of £200, cannabis and knuckle duster to be forfeited and destroyed.

David Lloyd Chapman

Oval Road Rushden. Age: 37

On 23/09/2018 stole a pan set, to the value of £30, from Asda, Rushden; on 29/08/2018 stole a saucepan set, to the value of £65, from Asda, Rushden; on 02/07/2018 stole a George chaise sofa and foot stool, to the value of £279, from Asda, Rushden; on 30/07/2018 stole a Tefal five-piece pan set, to the value of £60, from Asda, Rushden; on 03/08/2018 stole a Scoville pan set, to the value of £65, from Asda, Rushden; on 04/08/2018 stole a Scoville pan set, to the value of £65, from Asda, Rushden.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months, to pay compensation of £564.

Sebastian Kuligowski

Lindsay Street, Kettering. Age: 39

On 08/02/2019 had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, namely Eskdaill Place, Kettering, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a folding lock knife.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, lock knife to be forfeited and destroyed.