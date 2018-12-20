Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Kettering and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Patryk Jedziniak

Herriotts Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 23

On 24/06/2018 had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, namely Mill Road, Wellingborough, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a lock knife.

Plea: Guilty.

On 24/06/2018 in Wellingborough resisted PC James Cox in the execution of their duty.

Verdict: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 200 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £620, order made to deprive the defendant of his lock knife.

Edward Francis Kelly

Stockwood Drive, Corby. Age: 58

Between 26/05/2018 and 01/06/2018 in Corby pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a female and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her in that you contacted her in person, via phone, via letter, via WhatsApp messages and via third party.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 50 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

George Darie

Isabelle Court, Kettering. Age: 34

On 28/10/2018 drove a motor vehicle on the A14 at Welford, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 106mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 180 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 28 months.

Eugine Miles

Fulmar Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 35

On 28/09/2018 in Wellingborough had in your possession 40g of cannabis with intent to supply it.

Plea: of Guilty. Fined £500, surcharge to fund victim services of £50, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Andrai Gavrila

Upperfield Grove, Corby. Age: 19

On 28/10/2018 stole items of clothing, to the value of £81, from Primark, Corby; on 04/11/2018 stole alcoholic spirits, to the value £14.50, from Tesco, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £320, compensation of £14.50, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Daron Wayne French

Havelock Street, Kettering. Age: 53

On 13/10/2018 stole a Lady shaver, to the value of £155, from Boots, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 24 months, to pay compensation of £155, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Lucy Argrave

Regent Street, Desborough. Age: 29

On 31/10/2018 drove a Vauxhall Astra in Hodge Court, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 79mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 36 months.

Leonard Andrew Thomas Booth

Central Avenue, Kettering. Age: 24

On 08/06/2018 in Kettering, had in your possession a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of a noxious liquid, namely CS gas.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £60, gas cannister to be forfeited and destroyed.

Nicholle Carolanne Scott

Sycamore Close, Corby. Age: 27

On 20/10/2018 stole two pairs of hair straighteners, to the value of £33.98, from TK Maxx, Corby; stole meats and cheese, to the value of £32, from Iceland, Corby; on 07/11/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 14/11/2018 stole electrical hair products, to the value of £49.99, from TK Maxx, Corby.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for four weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.