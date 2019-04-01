Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Thrapston and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Daniel Graham Weeks

Victoria Street, Kettering. Age: 45

On 26/01/2019 in Kettering assaulted a female by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Barry Anthony Hartnett

Churchill Avenue, Irthlingborough. Age: 34

On 04/02/2019 in Daventry assaulted a female by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting victim directly, indirectly, or via third party, including via social media, and not to encourage anyone else to make contact 2) attending a named street in Daventry. This order lasts until 19/08/2020. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Matthew James Gallagher

Occupation Road, Corby. Age: 25

Between 10/02/2019 and 14/02/2019 in Corby, without reasonable excuse, you contacted a female via social media which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court on 28/01/2019.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

John Paul Philp

Pevrel Place, Desborough. Age: 26

On 28/12/2018 drove a Peugeot in Gordon Street, Jubilee Street and others, Rothwell, while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £184, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for three months.

Chereen Gloria Scotland

Townsend Close, Wellingborough. Age: 22

On 19/02/2019 stole clothing, to the value of £50, from New Look, Northampton.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Henri Clark Selfe

No fixed address. Age: 26

On 11/10/2018 had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, namely Lancaster Road, Kettering, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a Stanley blade.

Verdict: Guilty.

On 11/10/2018 in Kettering had in your possession a quantity of cannabis; on 29/10/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northamptonshire Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £140, costs of £300, Stanley blade to be forfeited and destroyed, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Patrick Edward O’Neill

Chancery Lane, Thrapston. Age: 32

On 11/09/2018 without lawful excuse, damaged pot plants to the value of £14 at Sainsbury’s, Kettering, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; attempted to steal alcohol to the value of £72 from Sainsbury’s, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay compensation of £14, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £250.

Shane Paul Richardson

Brooke Green, Wellingborough. Age: 30

On 09/09/2018 in Wellingborough, with intent to cause another harassment, alarm or distress,used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for six months, to carry out unpaid work for 40 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Scott William McKellican

Avondale Road, Kettering. Age: 34

On 22/07/2018, failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having driven a vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £269, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 13 months.

Dean Beeby

Judes Court, Kettering. Age: 33

On 30/06/2018 in Kettering, stole a car battery to the value of £30.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, compensation of £30, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Sean Martin Davies

Minerva Way, Wellingborough Age: 32.

On 21/05/2018 in Wellingborough assaulted PC Watts in the execution of her duty; assaulted PC Taylor in the execution of his duty.

Verdict: Guilty.

To have treatment for alcohol dependency for three months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £250.