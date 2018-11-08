Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Higham Ferrers, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Florin-Lucian Trifoi

Albert Road, Wellingborough. Age: 33

On 22/09/2018 you drove a Ford Focus in Nest Farm Road, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 47mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £830, surcharge to fund victim services of £41, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Luke Daniel Howe

Dayton Street, Rushden. Age: 23

On 14/04/2018 drove a motor vehicle in Ashton Road, Roade, when the proportion of controlled drugben zoylecgonine in your blood, namely 97mcg of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; when the proportion of controlled drug Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in your blood, namely 2.8mcg of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

Sardou Bah

Highfield Road, Kettering. Age: 43

On 19/09/2018 stole three watches, of a value £52.97, from TK Maxx, Kettering; on 04/10/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £110, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £50.

Stanislav Marinov Stanev

Crown Street, Kettering. Age: 38

On 13/06/2018 drove a motor vehicle on the A509, Great Harrowden, while banned from driving licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for six months.

Albert Bukowski

Cora Road, Kettering. Age: 33

On 07/09/2018 in Kettering assaulted PC Jones in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Andrew Wright

Dunkirk Avenue, Desborough. Age: 38

On 13/09/2018 drove a motor vehicle in Horse Fair Lane, Rothwell, while banned from driving; without insurance; on 27/09/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, banned from driving for 14 months, fined £30, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Joseph William Farr

Uist Walk, Corby. Age: 18

On 24/04/2018 without lawful excuse, damaged property furnishings belonging to Favour Health Ltd, Corby, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; on 06/07/2018 without lawful excuse, damaged property furnishings belonging to Favour Health Ltd, Corby, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Dmitri Novicov

Gainsborough Road , Corby. Age: 34

On 30/06/2018 in Corby assaulted a female by beating her.

Verdict: Guilty.

On 30/06/2018 in Corby caused a nuisance to the public by unnecessarily expelling gas from an cooker endangering the safety of others; on 06/10/2018 drove a black Ford Focus in Gainsborough Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 90mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, to carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, banned from driving for 24 months, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting victim in any way including social media, email or via third party 2) visiting the home address of the victim or any address you are aware she is residing at or in any way encouraging any other person to do so. This order lasts until further order. To pay compensation of £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £720.

Harry Oliver

High Street, Higham Ferrers. Age: 23

On 06/09/2018 drove a Mitsubishi L200 on the A45 Nene Valley Way, Northampton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 77mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a folding pocket knife.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for three years, folding pocket knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

Lucasz Cendlewski

Tewkesbury Drive, Rushden. Age: 35

Between 06/11/2017 and 27/02/2018 in Northampton dishonestly received stolen goods, namely a box of vanilla pods, to the value of £3,000, belonging to British Pepper and Spice, knowing or believing the same to be stolen goods.

Verdict: Guilty.

To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay compensation of £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £200.

Raymond George Lumsden

Dumble Close, Corby. Age: 25

On 29/06/2018 stole cosmetics from Superdrug, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £40, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.