Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Higham Ferrers and Kettering

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Shaun Woodward

Maple Road, Kettering. Age: 20

On 14/04/2018 in Kettering assaulted a male by beating him; without lawful excuse, damaged the wing mirror of a vehicle to the value of about £1,190, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, compensation of £500, surcharge to fund victim services of £30.

Gabriel Bogdan Captalan

Holyrood Walk, Corby. Age: 20

On 08/09/2018 drove a Toyota Yaris in Sower Leys Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 71mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

William Hill

Windermere Drive, Higham Ferrers.Age: 19

On 30/04/2018 drove a motor vehicle in Rowtree Road and Towcester Road, Northampton, when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cannabis, in your blood, namely 2.5mcg of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 15 months.

Mateusz Mendrzyk

Wren Close, Corby. Age: 29

On 09/09/2018] drove a Nissan Qashqai at the junction of the A43 and A6003, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 71mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £296, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

James Robert Macpherson

Eskdale Avenue, Corby. Age: 44

On 08/09/2018 in Corby had in your possession a quantity of MDMA; had in your possession a quantity of codeine; had in your possession a quantity of cannabis; had in your possession a quantity of amphetamine; had in your possession a quantity of diazepam.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 18 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, MDMA, codeine, cannabis, amphetamine and diazepam to be forfeited and destroyed.

William Brown Youdale

Bideford Square, Corby. Age: 34

On 15/08/2018 stole six tubs of coffee, to the value of £30, from Farmfoods, Corby; at Heron Foods, Corby, assaulted a man by beating him; on 25/08/2018 stole four lamb steaks, to the value of £19.96, from Farmfoods, Corby; on 06/09/2018 stole coffee, to the value of £11.98, from Farmfoods, Corby; on 15/09/2018 stole unknown items from Iceland, Corby; on 15/09/2018 in Corby assaulted a male.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 13 weeks, to pay compensation of £111.94.

James William Boyle

Eastbrook, Corby. Age: 26

On 16/06/2018 in Corby, without lawful excuse, damaged a garden ornament intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 24 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Kyle Alexander Mcphie

Lowry Close, Corby. Age: 22

On 22/03/2018 drove a green Ford Focus in Occupation Road, Corby, while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 14 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for three years, 49 days.

Jarred Scott Tokens

No fixed address. Age: 23

On 06/09/2018 in Kettering you assaulted a female by beating her; between 19/05/2018 and 21/05/2018 in Kettering you assaulted a female by beating her; on 06/09/2018 in Kettering you assaulted a male by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 24 weeks suspended for 18 months, to have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting directly or indirectly female victim 2) not to enter a named street in Kettering. This order lasts until 25/09/2020. To pay compensation of £115.

Aaron Jamie Laing

No fixed address. Age: 28

On 27/05/2018 in High Street, Corby, assaulted a female by beating her; without lawful excuse, damaged a kitchen window intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; resisted PC Dave Cayton in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for nine weeks, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting two named females directly or indirectly 2) not to go to an address in Corby; not to enter a named street in Corby. This order lasts until 25/09/2020. To pay compensation of £100.

Kirsty Evelyn Dunn

Ash Grove, Desborough. Age: 31

On 29/09/2017 in Rothwell assaulted a female, thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm.

Verdict: Guilty.

On 24/09/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 22 weeks suspended for 12 months, to carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting victim directly or indirectly 2) not to enter a named premises in Rothwell. This order lasts until 27/03/2020. To pay compensation of £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £250.