Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Gretton, Kettering, Little Harrowden, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Sebastian Charles David Lambert

Guillemot Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 25

On 02/06/2018 drove a grey Vauxhall Corsa in Silver Street, Wellingborough, while banned from driving; without insurance; wilfully obstructed PC Ahmad in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for 36 months.

Vasile Daniel Baran

No fixed address. Age: 21

On 03/06/2018 stole food items, to the value of £1,711.96, from Tesco, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £170.

Christopher George Nast

Milton Keynes Prison. Age: 35

On 13/04/2018 stole Nescaffe coffee, to the value of £27.92, from Tesco, Rushden; on 17/03/2018 stole Galaxy chocolate bars, to the value of £59.04, from Tesco, Rushden; on 21/03/2018 stole Cockburns Port and Ruby Creme, to the value of £24.75, from Tesco, Rushden; on 25/03/2018 stole Ambi PurAir Freshner and Starter Kits, to the value of £39.70, from Tesco, Rushden.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four weeks, to pay compensation of £151.41.

Ahmet Bali

Hillside, Little Harrowden. Age: 46

On 15/05/2018 drove a blue Ford Transit at the roundabout at the junction of the A43 and A6003, Rockingham Road, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 80mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £450, surcharge to fund victim services of £45, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Jack Marcus O’Halloran

Cherry Road, Kettering. Age: 28

On 04/05/2018 drove a blue Ford Focus in Whiteford Drive, Kettering, while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Lester Smart

Bradfield Close, Rushden. Age: 43

On 29/12/2017 drove a vehicle in Finedon Road, Wellingborough, without due care and attention; when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely benzoylecgonine, in your blood exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £553, surcharge to fund victim services of £56, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Peter Thomas Doherty

No fixed address. Age: 44

On 02/11/2017 in Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged a metal fence to the value of £100 belonging to Kettering Council, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty.

Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £20.

James Michael Howe

Thistle Drive, Desborough. Age: 33

On 29/10/2017 in Northamptonshire assaulted a woman by beating her; on 29/10/2016 in Northamptonshire assaulted a woman by beating her.

Verdict: Guilty.

Restraining order prohibits the defendant from 1) contacting victim by any means, via third party, electronic means or social media 2) going to a named street in Market Harborough. This order lasts until 05/06/2020. Fined £1,150, compensation of £150, costs of £500.

Peter Daniel Ashley Ward

Judes Court, Kettering. Age: 37

On 16/04/2018 at Rushden Lakes, stole a pedal cycle between the value of £600 and £800; had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a Stanley knife.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for 16 weeks, to pay compensation of £60, Stanley knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

Christopher William Shute

Southfield Road, Gretton. Age: 39

On 06/04/2018 drove a Citroen C3 in Gretton Brook Road, Corby, while banned from driving; without insurance; knowing it had been taken without the owner’s consent.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, banned from driving for 24 months.

Mihail Circota

Llewellyn Walk, Corby. Age: 30

On 20/05/2018 in Kettering failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having driven a vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 180 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 30 months.