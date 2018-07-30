Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Daventry, Great Oakley, Islip, Kettering, Rushden, Thrapston and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Chadade Elsie Healey

Centre Parade, Kettering. Age: 18

On 14/04/2018 in Kettering assaulted a female by beating and the offence was racially aggravated.

Verdict: Guilty. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £160.

Anhar Hussain

Minerva Way, Wellingborough. Age: 45

On 28/06/2018 stole four bottles of alcohol, to the value of £64, from Morrisons, Wellingborough; on 04/02/2018 in Wellingborough, stole a DVD player from a Ford S-Max.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 month, to pay compensation of £75.

Amilia Kuras

Greeve Close, Great Oakley. Age: 32

On 13/06/2018 drove a motor vehicle in Danesholme Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 71mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

Michael Lewis Joseph Lewis

Ridley Street, Kettering. Age: 21

On 10/06/2018 drove an Audi A3 in Rockingham Road, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 63mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 17 months.

Lewis James Manning

Charles Street, Thrapston. Age: 21

On 27/10/2016 in Thrapston had in your possession a quantity of cannabis; had in your possession a quantity of methylenedioxymethylamphetamine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, cannabis and methylenedioxymethylamphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Lauren Angove

Epping Walk, Daventry. Age: 19

On 09/06/2018 stole various clothing and cosmetic items, to the value of £164.10, from Primark, Rushden Lakes; stole clothing and jewellery, to the value of £144, from Next, Rushden Lakes; stole clothing and a key ring, to the value of £13.97, from H&M, Rushden Lakes; stole jewellery and cosmetics, to the value of £136, from Marks & Spencer, Rushden Lakes; stole jewellery and clothing, to the value of £32.97, from New Look, Rushden Lakes.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Reece Stein Photi Lake

Newbury Close, Rushden. Age: 21

On 05/12/2017 had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, namely John Clark Way, Rushden, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a lock knife; had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for three months suspended for 12 months, to take part in Thinking Skills programme for 20 days, to carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Wayne Michael Standing

No fixed address. Age: 22

On 26/05/2018 in Kettering, without reasonable excuse, begged for money from members of the public which you were prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order; on 31/03/2018 in Kettering, without reasonable excuse, begged for money from members of the public which you were prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order; on 31/05/2018 in Kettering, without reasonable excuse, begged for money from members of the public which you were prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order; on 25/05/2018 in Kettering, without reasonable excuse, begged for money from members of the public which you were prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order; on 10/05/2018 in Kettering, without reasonable excuse, begged for money from members of the public which you were prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order; on 05/05/2018 in Kettering, without reasonable excuse, begged for money from members of the public which you were prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Tina Burbridge

Kettering Road, Islip. Age: 52

On 01/05/2017 in Islip wilfully obstructed PC Hurst in the execution of his duty.

Verdict: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £200.

Raymond George Lumsden

Dumble Close, Corby. Age: 25

On 08/06/2018 in Corporation Street, Corby, without the consent of the owner or other lawful authority took a pedal cycle for the use of yourself or another; were drunk while in charge of a pedal cycle in Gainsborough Road. Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £187, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Ryan John Wharton

No fixed address. Age: 23

On 28/05/2018 in Wellingborough you assaulted a male by beating him; without lawful excuse damaged a picture frame and garden ornament intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; assaulted a female by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks, restraining order prohibits defendant from contacting victims by any means, including in person, by letter, by phone, by email, by social media networks or encouraging or instructing another to do so. This order lasts until 03/07/2019. To pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £150.