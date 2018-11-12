Who’s been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Raymond George Lumsden

Dumble Close, Corby. Age: 25

On 29/06/2018 stole cosmetics from Superdrug, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £40, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Tracey Louise Sherwood

Stone Close, Wellingborough. Age: 43

On 22/09/2018 drove a red Audi A4 in New Street, Daventry, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 70mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £363, surcharge to fund victim services of £36, costs of £85, banned from driving for 17 months.

Ionut Cernat

Lismore Walk, Corby. Age: 24

On 23/09/2018 in Corby, failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having attempted to drive a vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £346, surcharge to fund victim services of £34, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Branden Lee Kearney

North Brook, Corby. Age: 21

On 27/08/2018 in Corby, without lawful excuse, damaged a glass door panel intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting a named person directly or indirectly including via social media 2) going to a named street in Corby.

This order lasts until 09/10/2019. Fined £255, compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £150.

Richard Hubert Tonner

Sandby Road, Corby. Age: 33

On 04/06/2018 without reasonable excuse, you attended an address in Corby and made direct contact with a person which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 26/04/2018.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for two months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £480.

Alistair MacInnes

Stephenson Way, Corby. Age: 28

On 18/09/2018 without reasonable excuse attended a school in Corby without prior arrangement, which you were prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made by Northampton Family Court on 12/04/2018.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £133, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Florein Balasoiu

Curtis Mews, Wellingborough. Age: 40

On 11/09/2018 in Wellingborough assaulted a female by beating her; assaulted a second female by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Darren King

Cam Close, Corby. Age: 37

On 17/09/2018 in Corby, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a female and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her in that you sent a series of Whatsapp and text messages and attempted to telephone her an excessive amount of times between 1.50am and 6.10am on 17/09/2018.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting victim directly or indirectly unless via a solicitor 2) entering a named street in Corby. This order lasts until 09/10/2019. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Rachel Louise Day

Isemill Road, Burton Latimer. Age: 44

On 10/09/2018 in Burton Latimer assaulted PS Cotton in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Ricky Knight

Whitefriars, Rushden. Age: 30

On 23/04/2018 drove a motor vehicle in Wellingborough Road, Rushden, while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

James O’Donnell

Lindhill Close, Enfield. Age: 19

On 10/09/2018 stole electronical items, to the value of £6,352, from Boots, Corby; stole electrical items, to the value of £473.96, from Boots, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Dale Trevor Parker

Tyne Road, Corby. Age: 51

On 09/02/2018 in Corby sought to engage in a regulated activity from which barred.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.