Who’s been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Carl Loasby

Court news

Midland Road, Wellingborough. Age: 40

On 09/11/2018 stole about £100 in cash from the Salvation Army Church, Wellingborough; on 27/11/2018 having entered as a trespasser Bewitched cafe, Wellingborough, stole cash, food and mobile phone to the value of £1,434.12.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months, participate in thinking skills programme for 50 days, pay compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, nine other offences admitted and taken into consideration.

Christopher Kenneth Pashler

Highbrook, Corby. Age: 41

On 23/08/2018 drove a vehicle on the A6116 Stanion Road, Brigstock, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your blood, namely 187mlg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 36 months.

David Lloyd Chapman

Oval Road, Rushden. Age: 37

On 30/05/2018 stole a patio set, to the value of £89, from Asda, Rushden.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months, to pay compensation of £89, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £41.

Vasile Motoc

Minerva Way, Wellingborough. Age: 25

On 28/11/2018 drove a vehicle in Broad Green, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 54mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £536, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Jordon David Woolmer

Mallard Drive, Burton Latimer. Age: 21

On 28/11/2018 in Northampton failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having driven a vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Aaron Michael Winstanley

Leighton Road, Corby. Age: 37

On 04/10/2018 drove a vehicle in Landseer Court, Corby, while banned from driving; without insurance; had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £469, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, driving licence endorsed with six points, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Gatis Sbringis

Mill Road, Wellingborough. Age: 28

On 05/09/2015 drove a Ford Focus in The Embankment, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 51mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; without a licence; on 23/09/2015 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Kettering Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 21 days suspended for 18 months, fined £360, surcharge to fund victim services of £80, banned from driving for 16 months.

Caroline McCulloch

Sandby Road, Corby. Age: 51

On 12/09/2018 stole jars of coffee from Farmfoods, Corby; on 14/12/2018 stole fragrances, to the value of £160, from Boots, Corby; stole hair straighteners and candles, to the value of £158.97, from Boots, Corby; had in your possession a quantity of cannabis; on 16/11/2018 stole hair straighteners and toys, to the value of £220, from Tesco, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks, to pay compensation of £239.96, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Megan Rachael Bowling

Carlton Street, Kettering. Age: 20

On 02/12/2018, without lawful excuse, damaged carpets, walls and furniture belonging to the Hilton Hotel Group, Northampton, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £75, compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Jodie-Lee Lee Gaffney

Lilac Place, Kettering. Age: 20

On 02/12/2018, without lawful excuse, damaged carpets, walls and furniture belonging to the Hilton Hotel Group, Northampton, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £75, compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.