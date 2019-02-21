Who’s been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Kettering, Ringstead, Rushden, Walgrave and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Delano Antonio Ruan

Poachers Close, Walgrave. Age: 27

On 28/09/2018 in Northampton drove a vehicle on a road, while unfit to drive through drugs; had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £833, surcharge to fund victim services of £50, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Tyler Coleman

Westfield Avenue, Rushden. Age: 21

On 26/12/2018 drove a motor in Station Road, Irthlingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 94mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

Craig Forsyth

No fixed address. Age: 35

On 28/12/2018 had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, namely Holmfirth Walk, Corby, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a large kitchen knife.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 80 hours , order made to deprive the defendant of his kitchen knife.

Bartosz Poplowski

Great Park Street, Wellingborough. Age: 30

On 15/12/2018 without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with you in a public place, namely TK Maxx, Kettering, an offensive weapon, namely an extendable metal baton.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, order made to deprive the defendant of his extendable metal baton.

Alex Robert Jones

Langdale Grove, Corby. Age: 22

On 31/12/2018 in Corby, without lawful excuse, damaged a window intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, compensation of £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Daniel Paul Edwards

Gladstone Street, Ringstead. Age: 31

On 13/04/2018 drove a silver Vauxhall Zafira at the junction of Bedford Road and Nunn Mills Road, Northampton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your blood, namely 219mlg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for three months, carry out unpaid work for 40 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

Martin Lewis Alexander Featherstone

Poppyfields, Kettering. Age: 30

On 27/04/2018 in Burton Latimer, assaulted a female by beating her; on 26/04/2018 in Burton Latimer, without lawful excuse, damaged a television to the value of £300 intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; on 22/08/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £500, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £200.

Joanne Clair Martin

Highfield Road, Kettering. Age: 38

On 18/08/2018 in Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged a window intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Verdict: Guilty. Fined £100, compensation of £237.50, surcharge to fund victim services of £30.

Jamie Dilley

Queens Way, Burton Latimer. Age: 39

On 21/04/2018 in Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged a Peugeot 208, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; being the driver of a Ford Mondeo, failed to stop after an accident at the roundabout at the junction of the A43/A14, Northampton Road, Kettering, whereby damage was caused to a Peugeot 208; drove without due care and attention.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £200, fined £400, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, driving licence endorsed with eight points.

Izabela-Valentina Batrinu

High Street, Wellingborough. Age: 27

On 30/12/2018 you drove a motor vehicle in London Road Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 43mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £334, surcharge to fund victim services of £33, costs of £85, banned driving for 12 months.

Levoy Duncan Berry

Hodge Way, Kettering. Age: 37

On 12/12/2018 in Kettering, stole a pair of sunglasses, of a value unknown; on 14/01/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £25.