Who’s been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Kettering, Northampton and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Daniel Boylan

Bath Road, Kettering. Age: 26

On 13/10/2018 in Silver Street, Kettering, assaulted a male.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

John Alan Simonds

Minerva Way, Wellingborough. Age: 37

On 03/09/2017 having entered as a trespasser part of a building, namely a garden shed in Chase Road, Northampton, stole a Pandora jewellery bag and boxes, various jewellery boxes and cases, a Morgan gunmetal ladies watch, a man’s gold wedding band, an antique ring, a ladies wedding ring, a silver chain with Pandora charms, a leather plated Pandora strap with charms, a white gold chain, a pair of silver cufflinks, a ladies gold ring with Emerald Stone chips, an Autoglym wash set, collective coins, small jewellery items, a Bayliss and Harding toiletry set, and a cream camouflage fishing bag; having entered as a trespasser part of a building, namely an outbuilding in Colwell Road, Northampton, stole a pair of Mistral speakers and separate hi fi and four pints of Tesco milk.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks, to pay compensation of £115.

Janine Michelle Bramwell

Latimer Close, Kettering. Age: 42

On 12/10/2018 stole items, to the value of £511, from Sainsbury’s, Leicester; on 02/11/2018 stole a Lego set, to the value of £29, from Tesco, Coventry.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for nine months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Mark Perkins

Isabelle Court, Kettering. Age: 53

On or about 15/05/2018 deposited controlled waste in or on land, namely Weekley Glebe garages to the rear of Gorse Road, Kettering, without the authority of a current environmental permit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £417.17.

Colin Patrick Peter Seymour

Lincoln Way, Corby. Age: 34

On 23/10/2018 having entered as a trespasser a building, namely the Spar, Corby, stole therein goods of a value unknown; on 03/11/2018 having entered as a trespasser a building, namely the Talisman pub, Corby, stole therein a quantity of coins.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months, to participate in Thinking Skills programme for 30 days, to pay compensation of £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Mark Wallace

Albert Road, Wellingborough. Age: 31

On 28/01/2018 in Northampton assaulted a female by beating her.

Verdict: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 60 hours, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting victim in any way 2) not to go to a named street in Northampton. This order lasts until 15/11/2019. To pay compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £620.

Robert David Peter Bruce

High Street, Burton Latimer. Age: 45

Between 08/10/18 and 17/10/2018 in Kettering, without reasonable excuse, you contacted a female via texts which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates Court on 21/03/2018.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £369, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £36.

Daniel Hawksley

No fixed address. Age: 36

On 16/11/2018 stole healthcare products, to the value of £650.78, from Boots, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

James Antony Lambert

Pikemead Court, Northampton. Age: 28

On 02/11/2018, drove a Ford Fiesta in High Street, Earls Barton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 53mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £244, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 14 months.

Gary Edgson

Piner Avenue, Burton Latimer. Age: 46

On 11/09/2018 in Kettering were concerned in the production of 23 cannabis plants.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, cannabis plants and items used in production to be forfeited and destroyed.

Donna Goode

Barley Drive, Burton Latimer. Age: 37

On 15/07/2018 drove a Vauxhall Corsa in Barley Drive, Burton Latimer, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your Breath namely 63mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Verdict: Guilty. Fined £180, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £300, banned from driving for 18 months.