Who’s been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Desborough, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Rothwell, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Antony Coyle

Austin Rise, Burton Latimer. Age: 23

On 13/05/2018 in Silver Street, Wellingborough, assaulted a male by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £500, compensation of £500, surcharge to fund victim services of £50, costs of £85.

Annajo Michelle Gibson

Wakefield, Wellingborough. Age: 35

On 04/05/2018, drove a Vauxhall Corsa in Doddington Road, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 87mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for six months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 16 months.

Adam Charles Smith

Cross Street, Rothwell. Age: 33

Between 01/12/2017 and 18/12/2017 in Underwood Road, Rothwell, without reasonable excuse, you phoned, text messaged, emailed and attended the address which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates Court on 06/01/2016.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order prohibits defendant from making any contact whatsoever with the victim either directly or indirectly. This order lasts until 13/06/2019. Fined £260, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £300.

Mala Sema Bose

Restormel Close, Rushden. Age: 59

On 25/05/2017 at Rushden without lawful excuse, damaged a bush intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged.

Verdict: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £200.

Harry Leonard Broadwaters

Bittern Close, Desborough. Age: 24

On 27/05/2018 drove a Vauxhall Astra in Oakley Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 62mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

David Felton

Crouch Road, Irthlingborough. Age: 43

On 05/01/2018 stole a Vax handheld vacuum, to a value of £28, from Asda. Rushden; on 08/03/2018 stole a quantity of Kit Kats, to the value of £17, from Asda, Rushden; on 01/02/2018 stole clothing and tools, to the value of £30, from Mercy in Action, Higham Ferrers; on 12/02/2018 with another, stole three screwdriver sets, to the value of £45, from Asda, Rushden.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay compensation of £28, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, compensation of £92.

Caleb President

Pytchley Road, Kettering. Age: 20

On 04/02/2017 in Kettering, had in your possession 12.71g of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £175, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, cannabis to be destroyed.

Adrian James Sheerin

Rowlett Road, Corby. Age: 53

On 29/05/2018 were in charge of a Toyota Starlet in Blake Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 115mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, which exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £415, surcharge to fund victim services of £41, costs of £85, banned from driving for six months.

Christopher Timothy Sandall

Queensway, Wellingborough. Age: 25

On 26/05/2018 in Wellingborough used towards another person threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against him by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by him whereby that person was likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely that such violence would be provoked; assaulted PC Morris in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85, compensation of £50.

Zoe Sarah Massie

Walker Rise, Irthlingborough. Age: 43

On 07/06/2018 to 15/06/2018 in Wellingborough pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a man and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of him in that you attended his address on several different occasions, uninvited and despite him telling you not to do so, and have shouted and made threats towards him.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for eight months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Kevin James McCabe

Stour Road, Corby. Age: 46

On 19/01/2018 in Corby, assaulted PC Smith in the execution of his duty.

Verdict: Guilty. Fined £95, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £300.