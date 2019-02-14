Who’s been sentenced from Braybrooke, Corby, Kettering, Weldon and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Paul Gould

Hill Street, Wellingborough. Age: 56

On 31/10/2018 in Wellingborough, without reasonable excuse, sent a video voice call to a female which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates Court on 2/08/2018.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, restraining order bans defendant from contacting victim directly or indirectly. This order lasts until 02/01/2021. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £250.

Michael Aaron Mortimer

Tresham Street, Kettering. Age: 37

On 16/09/2018 in Kettering assaulted a female by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting victim directly, indirectly, and including third party and social media 2) attending a named street in Kettering. This order lasts until 03/01/2020. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £250.

Simon Stanley Mitchell

Address unknown. Age: 29

On 03/01/2019 in Wellingborough assaulted a female, thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm; without lawful excuse, damaged a door frame intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place in Wellingborough, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a knife.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 38 weeks, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting victim by any means 2) entering a named street in Wellingborough. This order lasts until 04/01/2021. To pay compensation of £500, order made to deprive the defendant of the knife.

Leonard Arthur James Devonport

No fixed address. Age: 52

On 03/12/2018 without lawful excuse, damaged a glass door panel of Burtons, Kettering, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months, to pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Stacey Simone Moore

No fixed address. Age: 38

On 10/11/2018 stole clothing from Peacocks, Kettering; stole books to the value of £319.60 from Waterstones, Kettering; stole books and stationery items from B&M Stores, Kettering; stole beauty products to the value of £149.50 from Claire’s Accessories, Kettering; on 27/11/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 17 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Michael Arthur Bennett

Wansford Place, Corby. Age: 55

On 15/10/2018 stole four jars of coffee, to the value of £16.48, from the Co-op, Corby; on 01/11/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 27/12/2018 stole wine, to the value of £28.05, from from the BP Fourways garage, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85, compensation of £28.

Patrick John Peter Purcell

Southbrook, Corby. Age: 22

On 26/08/2018 had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, namely Corporation Street, Corby, two articles which had a blade or were sharply pointed, namely two kitchen knives; in Kettering, assaulted PC McLachlan in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four months, offence so serious because defendant had two knives in public place, kicked police officer in the head, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, kitchen knives to be forfeited and destroyed.

Lucas Stasica

Cam Close, Corby. Age: 34

On 02/12/2018 in Kettering failed to provide a specimen of blood for a laboratory test in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having driven a vehicle; drove without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 200 hours, fined £207, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

Harry James Bealing

c/o Fulmar Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 21

On 14/01/2018 in Wellingborough, stole a bag containing keys and a mobile phone, to the value of £300; damaged a motor vehicle to the value of £1,376 intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; damaged a second motor vehicle to the value of £1,146 intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Tocarry out unpaid work for 70 hours, pay compensation of £1,331, surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Lee Goodwin

Church Close, Braybrooke. Age: 66

Between 28/04/2018 and 29/04/2018 in Kettering assaulted a male by beating him.

Verdict: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 24 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £625.

Diane Carson

Deeneside, Weldon. Age: 54

On 20/07/2018 were in charge of a German shepherd which was dangerously out of control in Upper Benefield, and while so out of control injured another person.

Plea: Guilty. Unless the dog is kept under proper control by being securely fitted with a muzzle, always on a lead while in public places and not to be left unattended in public places, it must be destroyed; defendant to carry out unpaid work for 140 hours, pay compensation of £500, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.