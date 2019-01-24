Who’s been sentenced from Bozeat, Corby, Higham Ferrers, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Jamie William O’Hagan

Court news

Chace Road, Wellingborough. Age: 35

On 16/11/2018, without reasonable excuse, consumed alcohol in a public place within Wellingborough, which you were prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order made by Northampton Magistrates Court on 08/11/2018; assaulted PC Robinson by beating him; assaulted PC Cook by beating her; assaulted PC Laren by beating her; in Northampton, with intent to cause PC Cook harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 25 weeks, to pay compensation of £225.

Christopher Mathew Finch

St Mary’s Road, Bozeat. Age: 28

On 07/08/2018 drove a vehicle in Weedon Road, Northampton, when the proportion of cannabis, in your blood, namely 16mcg/l, exceeded the specified limit; without a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Ryan McMaster

Test Green, Corby. Age: 27

On 03/12/2018 drove a vehicle in Phoenix Parkway, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 74mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £568, surcharge to fund victim services of £57, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Kirk Steward

Jubilee Crescent, Wellingborough. Age: 27

On 27/10/2018 in a public place, namely Sheep Street, Wellingborough, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour; assaulted PC in the execution of his duty; in Northampton assaulted PC Armer in the execution of his duty; on 26/11/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, compensation of £150, to carry out unpaid work for 150 hours.

Mark Fenwick

Calder Close, Corby. Age: 47

On 18/10/2018 in Kettering, without reasonable excuse, posted offensive messages on the internet, which you were prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made on 28/02/2018.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 24 months, restraining order prohibits defendant from contacting 1) a named person or 2) a named business. This order lasts until 18/12/2020. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

William Manning-Ross

Westfield Avenue, Rushden. Age: 32

On 28/11/2018 in Northampton used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, restraining order prohibts defendant from 1) contacting a named person 2) going to an address in Wilby. This order lasts until 18/06/2019. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Jonathan David Bell

Haynes Road, Kettering. Age: 37

On 30/11/2018 in Desborough, without reasonable excuse made contact with a person which you were prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made on 19/11/2018.

Plea: Guilty. To participate in Building Better Relationships programme for 60 days, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Danny Rush

Montagu Street, Kettering. Age: 27

On 26/11/2018 in Kettering assaulted a female by beating her; on 01/12/2018 in Kettering assaulted a female by beating her; without lawful excuse, damaged a door frame intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for six months, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting victim directly or indirectly 2) not to go to a named street in Kettering. This order lasts until 18/12/2019. To pay compensation of £150, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Gavin Hartley

No fixed address. Age: 40

On 12/10/2018 at stole bottles of alcohol, to the value of £75, from Asda, Kettering; on 29/10/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northamptonshire Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for three weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Adam Alexander King

Vicarage Farm Road, Wellingborough. Age: 27

On 11/11/2018 in Wellingborough used towards another person threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against him by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by him whereby that person was likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely such violence would be provoked.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Dean Robert Mclaren

Handcross Way, Higham Ferrers. Age: 27

On 06/05/2018 stole £1,000 from Eurochange, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty.

To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay compensation of £1,000, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.