Who’s been sentenced from Bedford, Corby, Daventry, Kettering, Ringstead, Rothwell and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Iain Robert White

Milton Road, Corby. Age: 31

On 01/07/2018 in Corby assaulted a female by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £150, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, to carry out unpaid work for 120 hours.

Ashley Lloyd Thomas

St Andrews Street, Kettering. Age: 30

On 14/11/2017 in St Andrews Street, Kettering, you assaulted a male by beating him.

Plea: Guilty.

To carry out unpaid work for 60 hours, pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £315.

Jordan Graver

Central Avenue, Kettering. Age: 19

On 02/06/2018 in a public place, namely Silver Street, Kettering, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Karen MacDonald

Dorking Walk, Corby. Age: 41

On 07/03/2018 stole items, to the value of £131.25, from Tesco Extra, St Mark’s Road, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for two years, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

James Boath

Watson Close, Corby. Age: 53

On 27/03/2018 drove a motor vehicle on the roundabout at the junction of the A43 and the A6003, Rockingham Road, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your blood, namely 240mlg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty.

To have treatment for alcohol dependency for four months, to carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

James Loan

Hurst Grove, Bedford. Age: 60

On 03/05/2018 was found in an enclosed yard in Nene View, Irthlingborough, for an unlawful purpose, namely to attempt to steal items; on 21/05/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for three years, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Federico Gaziano

Cobden Street, Kettering. Age: 38

From the 01/12/2017, being a relevant offender within the terms of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, failed to notify at a police station within three days of a change of address; on 25/05/2018 in Corby, failed to notify police of staying at an address for more than 12 hours where a child resides or stays.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

John Andrew Bruce

Burnell Close, Ringstead. Age: 55

On 27/11/2017 in Kettering assaulted a female by beating her.

Plea: Guilty.

To be placed under a curfew for two months with electronic monitoring, to remain at home address for 8pm to 6am daily. To pay compensation of £100.

James Edward Egan

Victoria Street, Wellingborough. Age: 34

On 10/01/2018 in Rushden, knowing that a vehicle had been taken without the consent of the owner, allowed yourself to be carried in or on the said vehicle, to which damage was caused; at Criminal Justice Centre, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence.

Plea: Guilty.

To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months, to carry out unpaid work for 200 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £350, banned from driving 24 months.

Sonny Constable

Gordon Street, Rothwell. Age: 27

On 28/05/2018 in Kettering, used towards another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against him by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by him whereby that person was likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely that such violence would be provoked;

On 28/06/2018 failed to surrender to custody at Northamptonshire Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 40 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.