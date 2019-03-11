Who’s been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Corby, Ringstead, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Amy Elsie Moore

Keswick, Wellingborough. Age: 28

On 24/05/2018 in Rushden assaulted a female by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £40, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Carrie Marie Towns

Castle Way, Barton Seagrave. Age: 36

On 16/11/2018 stole salmon and lamb joints, to the value of £69.07, from Lidl, Kettering; on 03/12/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northamptonshire Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Jamie Peter Ross

Grange Road, Wellingborough. Age: 27

On 17/08/2018 in Eastfield Crescent, Finedon, assaulted PC Harris in the execution of her duty; wilfully obstructed PC Wilson in the execution of his duty; had in your possession a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of a noxious liquid, namely PAVA spray.

Plea: Guilty. Defendant to be placed under a curfew for six weeks with electronic monitoring. To pay compensation of £100.

Brian Walker

Rodney Drive, Corby. Age: 27

On 06/12/2018 drove an Astra van in Gainsborough Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 79mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £150, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Paul King

Mantlefield Road, Corby. Age: 35

On 13/10/2018 in Northampton had in your possession a quantity of amphetamines; on 12/11/2018 at Northampton failed without reasonable cause to surrender at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, amphetamines to be forfeited and destroyed.

Leonard Arthur James Devonport

Midland Road, Wellingborough. Age: 51

On 24/12/2018 in Kettering, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, and the offence was racially aggravated; used towards PC Pharo threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against her by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by whereby that person was likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely such violence would be provoked.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £160, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Carl Perry

Windsor Road, Rushden. Age: 24

On 13/01/2018 in Rushden used or threatened unlawful violence towards another and your conduct was such as would cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for his personal safety.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, pay compensation of £666.

Matthew Kieran Boyd

Spencer Street, Ringstead. Age: 23

On 08/01/2019 in Northampton had in your possession two small bags of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Ross William Laird

No fixed address. Age: 39

On 08/10/2018 in Kettering had in your possession a quantity of cocaine; on 10/11/2018 stole meats and toiletries, to the value of £198.87, from Tesco Extra, Corby; used towards a male threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against him by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by him whereby that person was likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely such violence would be provoked; assaulted a male by beating him; assaulted a female by beating her; assaulted another male by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks, total lack of compliance with probation and while on deferred sentence, danger to the public and yourself. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed, to pay costs of £60, compensation of £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £170.

Jardine Romaine Dewar

Steyning Close, Corby. Age: 27

On 25/01/2019 stole 21 bars of Galaxy chocolate, to the value of £21, from Tesco, Northampton.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 36 weeks. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Stephen Baylis

Garston Road, Corby. Age: 38

On 11/01/2019 drove a green Mazda 323 in Garston Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 66mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without an MOT.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £369, surcharge to fund victim services of £37, costs of £85, banned from driving for 36 months.