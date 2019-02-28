Who’s been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Corby, Irthlingborough, Oundle, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Matthew Mark Peter Ashley

Newcomen Road, Wellingborough. Age: 37

On 30/12/2018 in Wellingborough, knowing that payment on the spot for goods supplied, namely food and drink, was required or expected from you, dishonestly made off without having paid as required or expected and with intent to avoid payment of £79.35.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for six months, to pay compensation of £26.45, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Charlie Barnes

No fixed address. Age: 21

On 30/12/2018 in Wellingborough, knowing that payment on the spot for goods supplied, namely food and drink, was required or expected from you, dishonestly made off without having paid as required or expected and with intent to avoid payment of £79.35; had in your possession a quantity of canabis oil.

Plea: Guilty. To participate in a Thinking Skills programme for 20 days, pay compensation of £26.45, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, cannabis oil to be forfeited under and destroyed.

Richard Flecknor

James Watt Avenue, Corby. Age: 31

On 05/10/2018 in Northampton you used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, and the offence was racially aggravated; on 09/01/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £160, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £300.

Francis Amponsah Djaba

Sandringham Walk, Corby. Age: 40

On 29/12/2018 in Kettering, failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having driven a vehicle; drove without insurance; without a driving licence; on 30/12/2018 in Kettering wilfully obstructed Special Constable Bland in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 36 months.

Scott Thomas Norman

Newcomen Road, Wellingborough. Age: 29

On 30/12/2018 in Wellingborough, knowing that payment on the spot for goods supplied, namely food and drink, was required or expected from you, dishonestly made off without having paid as required or expected and with intent to avoid payment of £79.35.

Plea: Guilty. To participate in Thinking Skills programme for 20 days, compensation of £26.45, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Joshua Martin Brown

Victoria Street, Irthlingborough. Age: 29

On 15/12/2018 in Northampton assaulted a female by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting victim directly or indirectly 2) not to go to a street in Higham Ferrers or a street in Wellingborough. This order lasts until 15/01/2020. Fined £350, compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Charlie Barnes

c/o Barnham Drive, Rushden. Age: 21

On 16/12/2018 in Wellingborough, without lawful excuse, damaged a Vauxhall Corsa intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, and the offence was racially aggravated; at NGH, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 60 hours, pay compensation of £300, fined £80.

Cornell Jerome Mason

Midland Road, Wellingborough. Age: 41

On 30/12/2018 entered as a trespasser Wellingborough Library, with intent to steal; on 03/12/2018 stole 12 cans of deodrant, to the value of £34.40, from the One-Stop Shop, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, to have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months, to pay compensation of £50.

Nicola Jackson

Benefield Road, Oundle. Age: 47

On 12/07/2018 drove a motor vehicle in Benefield Road, Oundle, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 92mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 40 months.

Harjinder Singh Kang

Linnett Drive, Barton Seagrave. Age: 55

On 29/12/2018 in Barton Seagrave assaulted a female by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.