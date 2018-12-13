Who’s been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Corby, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Raunds, Rushden, Tansor and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Baiba Teivane

Goldsmith Road, Wellingborough. Age: 36

On 12/02/2018 in Wellingborough assaulted a male by beating him.

Verdict: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £300.

Tommy James O’Hagan

Penrith Drive, Wellingborough. Age: 33

On 19/05/2018 stole groceries, to the value of £51.10, from Tesco, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £20, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Anthony Lee Morrison

Rockingham Road, Corby. Age: 33

On 22/11/2017 in Corby, without lawful excuse, damaged a mobile phone intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; assaulted a female by beating her; on 29/03/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 23/05/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. To participate in Building Better Relationships Programme for 60 days, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £620, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting victim directly or indirectly, including third party and social media 2) attending a named street in Corby for any reason. This order lasts until 28/10/2020. To pay compensation of £150.

Antoni Emilov Sokolov

Gotch Road, Barton Seagrave. Age: 37

On 13/10/2018 in Kettering had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Pavol Lemko

Argyll Street, Corby. Age: 26

On 26/10/2018 drove a vehicle dangerously in Leven Way, Corby; on 27/10/2018, being the driver of a vehicle in Rannoch Way, Corby, failed to stop on being required to do so by a constable in uniform; without insurance; while banned from driving; stole a Barclays Bank card.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 22 weeks, to pay compensation of £1,500, banned from driving for 24 months.

Daniel Alan Abbott

Meadow Walk, Irthlingborough. Age: 21

On 13/10/2018 in Wellingborough had in your possession a quantity of cocaine; had in your possession a quantity of cannabis; used a white Seat Ibiza in Wilby Way, Wellingborough, without insurance; without an MOT certificate.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £320, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, cocaine and cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed, driving licence endorsed with seven points.

Shane William Cruickshank

No fixed address. Age: 34

On 13/10/2018 in Corby had in your possession a quantity of crack cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Mark Andrew Donnelly

North Cape Walk, Corby. Age: 40

On 13/10/2018 drove a grey Ford Focus in Cottingham Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 79mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

Warren Stephen John Malin

The Hedges, Rushden. Age: 23

On 02/09/2018 in Market Square, Northampton, had in your possession a quantity of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Aaron Peacock

Spencer Street, Raunds. Age: 23

On 09/09/2018 in a public place, namely Dalkeith Place, Kettering, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £40, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Thomas Murray

Hertford Road, Kettering. Age: 55

On 03/08/2018 in Eskdaill Street, Kettering, without reasonable excuse, had an open can of beer which you drank from, which you were prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order made by Northampton Magistrates Court on 28/03/2017.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

John Kerr

Oundle Road, Tansor. Age: 59

On 17/07/2018 were in charge of a motor vehicle in a public place, namely Co-op car park, Oundle, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your blood, namely 309mlg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, 10 points on driving licence.