Who’s been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Corby, Gretton, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Raunds, Rushden, Thrapston and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Andrej Ilisejev

Kensington Walk, Corby. Age: 38

On 14/12/2018 in Clun Walk, Corby, assaulted Dave Cayton, a police officer, by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. To participate in Building Better Relationships programme for 60 days, pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Elena Baearam

Springfield Avenue, Thrapston.Age: 28

On 14/12/2018 stole men’s clothing items, to the value of £38.50, from Primark, Corby; on 02/01/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £266, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Daniel Alan Abbott

Meadow Walk, Irthlingborough. Age: 21

On 22/12/2018 drove a motor vehicle in Randall Close, Irthlingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, amely 70mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; took a vehicle without consent; failed to stop after an accident.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for three months, carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, banned from driving for 22 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Joseph Philip Martin

Highfield Road, Kettering. Age: 37

On 13/01/2019 without reasonable excuse, you attended an address in Kettering which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 09/07/2018.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for six months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Philip Anthony Richardson

Gotch Road, Barton Seagrave. Age: 48

On 21/04/2018 in Dingley assaulted a female by beating her; assaulted another female by beating her.

Verdict: Guilty. To participate Building Better Relationships programme for 60 days, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting victims in any way 2) attending an address in Dingley. This order lasts until 20/01/2021. To pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £620.

Tracy Vivian Crosley

Latimer Close, Gretton. Age: 47

On 20/01/2019 in Gretton assaulted a male, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for three months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Margaret Stewart Walker

James Watt Avenue, Corby. Age: 33

On 15/06/2018 stole groceries, to the value of £66, from the Co-op, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months, to pay compensation of £66.

Jekabs Plume

Gordon Road, Wellingborough. Age: 28

On 07/01/2019 stole two pairs of earphones, to the value of £32, from TK Maxx, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Michael Chalmers

Arbroath Court, Corby. Age: 57

Between 10/04/2018 and 02/07/2018 in Corby pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a female, and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her, in that you shouted abuse at her and sent letters.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order bans defendant from 1) contacting victim in any way 2) entering three streets in Corby. This order lasts until 22/01/2020. Fined £107, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Oluwasanmi Akinlade

Allen Road, Rushden. Age: 25

On 08/01/2019 in Rushden, had in your possession 22g of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, cannabis and all property seized with the cannabis to be destroyed.

Thomas Hale

Kingsmith Drive, Raunds. Age: 24

On 05/08/2018 in Raunds were concerned in the production of a quantity of cannabis; had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £500, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, cannabis and all property seized with cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.