Who’s been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Corby, Earls Barton, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Oundle, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Paul Matthew Storton

Court news

Upper Havelock Street, Wellingborough. Age: 44

On 23/09/2017 in Northamptonshire, without lawful excuse, damaged a red Ford Fiesta, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Verdict: Guilty.

To pay compensation of £148, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £625.

Agnese Baranovska

Whites Rise, Irthlingborough. Age: 27

On 18/07/2018 drove a car dangerously on the A45/A45 sliproad, Rushden.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Shea Devlin

St Kilda Walk, Corby. Age: 22

On 08/12/2018 in Pytchley Court, Corby, with intent to cause another person harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour thereby causing that or another person harassment, alarm or distress and the offence was racially and religiously aggravated;

At Weekley Wood Justice Centre, Kettering, assaulted PC underwood by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for three months, carry out unpaid work for 200 hours, pay compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Kay Hayton

North Street, Wellingborough. Age: 57

On 23/11/2018 drove a motor vehicle in Gleneagles Drive, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 113mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 26 months.

Rosalind Munro

Barnsley Square, Corby. Age: 19

On 21/11/2018 disclosed a private sexual photograph or film without the consent of an individual who appeared in the photograph or film, with the intention of causing that individual distress.

Plea: Guilty.

To carry out unpaid work for 60 hours, pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Joanna Marie Perrett

Churchill Road, Earls Barton. Age: 38

On 25/11/2018 drove a BMW in The Square, Earls Barton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 90mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

Ion Savitchi

Landseer Court, Corby. Age: 36

On 24/11/2018 drove a motor vehicle in St Mathews Parade, Northampton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 94mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 160 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 26 months.

Lucy Stolarski

Henley Close, Barton Seagrave.Age: 18

On 28/11/2018 drove a white Mercedes C250 in London Road car park, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 43mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £1,100, surcharge to fund victim services of £50, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Sam Miller

Irchester Road, Rushden. Age: 22

On 23/11/2018 in Rushden you assaulted PC Bangs by beating him; assaulted PC Black by beating her; in Northampton you used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

Plea: Guilty.

To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, to pay compensation of £150, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Ryan James Andrews

Havelock Street, Kettering. Age: 32

On 07/07/2018 in Corby, without the consent of the owner, took a vehicle for the use of yourself or another and caused damage to the vehicle; drove a motor vehicle in Garston Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your blood, namely 186mlg of alcohol in 100mlblood, exceeded the prescribed limit; on 28/11/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty.

To have treatment for alcohol dependency for four months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Mark Anthony Bray

West Street, Oundle. Age: 49

On 30/08/2018 at Oundle, without reasonable excuse, communicated with a child under the age of 16 years, which you were prohibited from doing by a sexual harm prevention order made by Peterborough Crown Court on 16/08/2012.

Plea: Guilty.

To participate in Rehabilitation Activity programme for 35 days, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.