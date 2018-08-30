Who’s been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Corby, Desborough, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Rothwell, Rushden, Thrapston and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:
Ian Richardson
Lilford Place, Kettering. Age: 30
On July 12, 2018, at Kettering, wilfully obstructed a constable in the execution of his duty; damaged a light switch belonging to Northamptonshire Police.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £20.
Toma Gritta
Landseer Court, Corby. Age: 49
On February 22, 2018, at Corby, intentionally touched a female aged 16 or over and that touching was sexual when she did not consent and you did not reasonably believe that she was consenting.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation requirements and 180 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £200, costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £85.
Gareth Holmes
Windmill Road, Irthlingborough. Age: 41
On July 13, 2018, at Higham Ferrers, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 103mg/100ml exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; without a licence.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with alcohol treatment requirements. Banned from driving for 45 months, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.
Martin Byrne
Deeble Road, Kettering. Age: 59
On July 6, 2018, assaulted a female.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 24 months, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £115.
Craig Clement
Minerva Way, Wellingborough. Age: 30
On June 29, 2018, at Wellingborough used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £166, to pay victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.
Patrick O’Neill
Chancery Lane, Thrapston. Age: 32
On June 26, 2018, at Kettering without lawful excuse, destroyed a window pane to the value of less than £200 belonging a woman.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £200, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £20.
Charmaine Morris
Little Street, Rushden. Age: 50
On February 25, 2018, at Rushden, assaulted a female by beating her.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation requirements, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.
Sylvester Karimba
Lapwing Close, Corby. Age: 22
On January 7, 2018, at Kettering, damaged a self-serve order point screen at McDonald’s.
Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Community order made with 60 hours of unpaid work, to pay costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £85.
Michael Maynard
Broadway, Kettering. Age: 63
On March 17, 2018, when when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.
Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Banned from driving for 36 months, fined £300, to pay costs of £250 and a victim surcharge of £30.
Sonny French
Gordon Street, Rothwell. Age: 20
On July 7, 2018, at Rothwell, assaulted a woman by beating her; damaged household property.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation requirements and 100 hours of unpaid work, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.
Christopher Downing
Gold Street, Desborough. Age: 26
On November 4, 2017, at Northampton, assaulted a woman by beating her
Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty
On December 28, 2017, at Northampton, assaulted a woman by beating her
Plea: Guilty.
Community order made with rehabilitation requirements and 120 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £250, compensation of £150 and a victim surcharge of £85.
Susan Wheeler
Manor Road, Barton Seagrave. Age: 61
Between April 1 and May 18, 2018, harassed a female by making unwanted contact via letters, telephone and in person; between January 6 and April 25, 2018, harassed a man by making unwanted contact via letter, telephone and in person.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation requirements, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.
Peter Smith
Braybrooke Road, Desborough. Age: 38
On 01/06/2018 in Desborough, being a relevant offender within the terms of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, used a name without notifying the police.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.