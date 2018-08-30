Who’s been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Corby, Desborough, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Rothwell, Rushden, Thrapston and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Ian Richardson

Lilford Place, Kettering. Age: 30

On July 12, 2018, at Kettering, wilfully obstructed a constable in the execution of his duty; damaged a light switch belonging to Northamptonshire Police.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £20.

Toma Gritta

Landseer Court, Corby. Age: 49

On February 22, 2018, at Corby, intentionally touched a female aged 16 or over and that touching was sexual when she did not consent and you did not reasonably believe that she was consenting.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation requirements and 180 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £200, costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £85.

Gareth Holmes

Windmill Road, Irthlingborough. Age: 41

On July 13, 2018, at Higham Ferrers, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 103mg/100ml exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; without a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with alcohol treatment requirements. Banned from driving for 45 months, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.

Martin Byrne

Deeble Road, Kettering. Age: 59

On July 6, 2018, assaulted a female.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 24 months, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £115.

Craig Clement

Minerva Way, Wellingborough. Age: 30

On June 29, 2018, at Wellingborough used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £166, to pay victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Patrick O’Neill

Chancery Lane, Thrapston. Age: 32

On June 26, 2018, at Kettering without lawful excuse, destroyed a window pane to the value of less than £200 belonging a woman.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £200, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £20.

Charmaine Morris

Little Street, Rushden. Age: 50

On February 25, 2018, at Rushden, assaulted a female by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation requirements, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.

Sylvester Karimba

Lapwing Close, Corby. Age: 22

On January 7, 2018, at Kettering, damaged a self-serve order point screen at McDonald’s.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Community order made with 60 hours of unpaid work, to pay costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £85.

Michael Maynard

Broadway, Kettering. Age: 63

On March 17, 2018, when when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Banned from driving for 36 months, fined £300, to pay costs of £250 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Sonny French

Gordon Street, Rothwell. Age: 20

On July 7, 2018, at Rothwell, assaulted a woman by beating her; damaged household property.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation requirements and 100 hours of unpaid work, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.

Christopher Downing

Gold Street, Desborough. Age: 26

On November 4, 2017, at Northampton, assaulted a woman by beating her

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty

On December 28, 2017, at Northampton, assaulted a woman by beating her

Plea: Guilty.

Community order made with rehabilitation requirements and 120 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £250, compensation of £150 and a victim surcharge of £85.

Susan Wheeler

Manor Road, Barton Seagrave. Age: 61

Between April 1 and May 18, 2018, harassed a female by making unwanted contact via letters, telephone and in person; between January 6 and April 25, 2018, harassed a man by making unwanted contact via letter, telephone and in person.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation requirements, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.

Peter Smith

Braybrooke Road, Desborough. Age: 38

On 01/06/2018 in Desborough, being a relevant offender within the terms of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, used a name without notifying the police.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.