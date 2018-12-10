Who’s been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Burton Latimer, Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Daniel Lee Carruthers

Oldenburg Road, Corby. Age: 37

On 26/09/2018 stole copper wiring from Tata Steel, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for four months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Alex David Holt

Everest Lane, Corby. Age: 33

On 26/09/2018 stole copper wiring from Tata Steel, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 40 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Jonathan Thomas Mckay

Welland Vale Road, Corby. Age: 26

On 06/04/2016 in Corby, committed fraud in that you kept monies for items sold without despatching goods, intending to make a gain, namely £300, for yourself; on 06/06/2016 in Corby, kept monies for items sold without despatching goods, intending to make a gain, namely £300, for yourself; on 13/05/2016 in Corby, committed fraud in that you kept monies for items sold without despatching goods, intending to make a gain, namely £345, for yourself.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, pay compensation of £945, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

George Lankston

John Lea Way, Wellingborough. Age: 18

On 30/07/2018 in Kettering had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Martin Hirst

Bowling Green Avenue, Kettering. Age: 49

On 10/10/2018 drove an Alfa Romeo in London Road, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath namely 76 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £600, surcharge to fund victim services of £60, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Scott Oram

Cavendish Close, Barton Seagrave. Age: 28

On 11/10/2018 drove a Ford Fiesta in Kettering Road, Rothwell, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 43mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £400, surcharge to fund victim services of £40, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Issac Speitan

The Goslar, Wellingborough. Age: 23

On 04/03/2018 in Shelley Road, Wellingborough, without lawful excuse, damaged a window intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Gregory Alan Hallcup

c/o Birchfield Road, Wellingborough. Age: 29

On 20/04/2018 in Wellingborough, assaulted a male, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 12 months, to carry out unpaid work for 180 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Jacek Bednarczyk

High Street, Burton Latimer. Age: 41

On 08/10/2018 drove a motor vehicle in Mill Lane, Wellingborough, ater consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 131mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, to carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for 30 months.

Sarah Louise McIntosh

Highbrook, Corby. Age: 32

On 18/05/2018 in Corby, assaulted a female, thereby occasioning her, actual bodily harm.

Plea: Guilty. Defendant to be placed under a curfew for 28 days with electronic monitoring, to remain at home address from 7pm to 7am daily, to pay compensation of £150, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Gary Andrew Sanders

West Street, Wellingborough. Age: 30

On 05/04/2017 having entered as a trespasser part of a building, namely the kitchen of The Paragon Hotel, Knox Road, Wellingborough, stole milk and a loaf of bread; on 25/03/2017 attempted to enter as a trespasser part of a building, namely the security office at The Paragon Hotel, with intent to steal.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Thomas Watters

No fixed address. Age: 61

On 24/10/2018 in Corby, without reasonable excuse, contacted and were at the home address of a named person which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 09/07/2018.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for 8 weeks.