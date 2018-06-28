Who rose to victory in our Nursery of the Year contest?

The winners of our Northants Telegraph Nursery of the Year 2018 contest can finally be revealed.

There were hundreds of votes for dozens of entries in our competition - which was won by Rhymetime Nursery in Southbrook, Corby.

In second place was Little Learners in Occupation Road, Corby.

And taking third place was Acorn Childcare in Burton Latimer.

The winner’s certificate was presented to Danielle Sludden, manager of Rhymetime which has 64 youngsters in its three rooms plus a flourishing after-school club.