Who are the men appointed to help run the county’s finances?

The two troubleshooting commissioners set to oversee Northamptonshire County Council’s financial dealings for the next three years have long records in local government.

Tony McArdle was the former £100k-per year chief executive of Wellingborough Council for seven years until the mid-2000s before he moved to Lincolnshire County Council.

He announced he was to leave his £206,383 post as chief executive of Lincolnshire County Council in January this year after 11 years at the helm, although he said he would continue to see through several key schemes in the county.

He has recently spoken to the Local Government Chronicle about his views on unitary authorities.

He was credited with transforming Lincolnshire County Council, along with council leader Cllr Martin Hill. When he took over the former leader had been jailed for corruption in public office and his successor had been debarred from standing for public office.

His fellow commissioner Brian Roberts is a former deputy chief executive of Leicestershire County Council and is described as ‘an expert in financial management’.

Last year he was paid £91,000 in his role as corporate resources director at the authority.

He is listed as a former president of the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy.

They say that his previous jobs include roles at Staffordshire County Council, Hampshire County Council, the London Borough of Richmond upon Thames, Hart District Council and Merseyside County Council.

He qualified as an accountant in 1980 and was a member and past president of the Society of County Treasurers. He was also an LGA core finance adviser and past president of the Association of Local Government Treasurers.

Their website also states he’s a national council member and a trustee of the Centre for Public Scrutiny.

