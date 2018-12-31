Where you’re most likely to get a parking ticket in Corby, East Northants, Kettering and Wellingborough

A road in Wellingborough saw the highest number of parking tickets in the north of the county this year.

A total of 812 tickets were issued to cars in Midland Road - 250 more than any other street or car park.

The Northants Telegraph asked Northamptonshire County Council and Kettering Council for the 10 locations in each district that had seen the most tickets in 2018, along with how many tickets had been issued.

The results are below:

CORBY:

1. Parkland Gateway car park (562 tickets)

2. Victoria Place car park (429)

3. Everest Lane (375)

4. Cardigan Place (104)

5. Courier Road (89)

=6. George Street (87)

=6. Elizabeth Street (87)

8. Cockerell Road (52)

9. Wood Street (29)

10. Manton Road (25)

KETTERING:

1. Wadcroft car park (286)

2. London Road car park (285)

3. School Lane car park (261)

4. Haweswater Road (139)

5. Lindsay Street (92)

6. Municipal car park (81)

7. School Lane (72)

8. Queen Street (62)

9. Club Street (52)

10. Eastleigh Road (48)

WELLINGBOROUGH:

1. Midland Road (812)

2. Silver Street (231)

3. Pebble Lane (213)

4. Market Square (150)

5. Market Street (129)

6. Park Road (94)

7. Church Street (90)

8. Chester Road (64)

9. Cambridge Street (60)

10. Dryden Road (54)

EAST NORTHANTS:

1. High Street, Rushden (297)

2. Haldens Parkway, Thrapston (108)

3. Wellingborough Road, Rushden (68)

4. New Street, Oundle (58)

5. High Street, Thrapston (52)

6. West Street, Oundle (49)

7. High Street, Irthlingborough (40)

8. High Street, Higham Ferrers (39)

9. Market Place, Oundle (35)

10. Brook Street, Raunds (30)