Where you can see firework displays across Northamptonshire for 2018

We bring you the biggest fireworks guide around featuring events across Northamptonshire for 2018.

NORTHAMPTON

Events across Northants for 2018

Event: The biggest display in Northampton, organised by Northampton Borough Council

Where: The Racecourse, Northampton

Date: Sunday, November 4

Time: 2-7.30pm

Cost: Free

Fun stuff & food: Fairground rides and food stalls, then DJ’s from Heart FM will kick off the evening’s entertainment at 4.30pm.

Popular local covers band Pure Genius will take to the stage at 5pm, followed by a fire performance and glow show at 5.45pm and the fireworks display at 6.30pm.

Parking: There is no onsite parking, but visitors can park at St Michael’s multi-storey and the Upper Mounts surface car parks, which are only a 10-15 minute walk from the Racecourse.

Footpaths across the Racecourse between St George’s Avenue and Trinity Avenue to the Kettering Road will be closed from 9am on Sunday morning while fireworks are being set up.

There will also be some disruption to roads surrounding the park from 2pm onwards as people make their way to and from the Racecourse.

More information about the fireworks display can be found at www.northampton.gov.uk/fireworksinformation

*****************************************************

Event: Compton Estates Club Bonfire Night

Where: Compton Estates Club, Castle Ashby Village, Northampton, NN7 1LJ (opposite the old Falcon Hotel)

Date: Friday, November 2

Time: Club open 7pm, fireworks 7.45pm

Cost: Free but donations appreciated on the gate

Fun stuff & food: Burgers, hot dogs, soup, beer and sweet stall

*****************************************************

DAVENTRY

Event: Daventry Town Council annual fireworks display with MLE Pyrotechnics

Where: Parker E-Act school

Date: Saturday, November 3

Time: Gates 6.30pm, fireworks 7.30pm

Cost: Free

*****************************************************

TOWCESTER

Event: Ashton Primary School Fireworks In Association with Mens Own RFC

Where: Northampton Men’s Own RFC , Ashton

Date: Monday, November 5

*****************************************************

SILVERSTONE

Event: Silverstone Circuit stages 70th anniversary stunt and fireworks show

Where: Silverstone Circuit

Date: Saturday, November 3

Time: The ticket is valid all day, allowing access to the racing from 8 am, as well as the evening entertainment that starts at 6pm.

Cost: Adults £12 in advance, £15 on the door, children (under 15) free

Tickets: www.silverstone.co.uk.

Fun stuff & food: The entertainment combines a showcase of British motorsport with Silverstone’s heritage, taking visitors through the ages. Music of the decades will evoke memories of a bygone era and the evolution of motorsport with iconic race cars from the 70s through to present day, including a Surtees Formula 1, which will be a bit hit with all the race fans.

Paul Swift headlines the live action stunt show, with his record-breaking talent and amazing precision-driving sure to delight visitors with 40 minutes of heart pumping track action and an ‘Italian Job’ theme for this riveting entertainment.

The Stunt and Fireworks Show is rounded off with a fireworks extravaganza accompanied by music and lights.

Traditional Guy Fawkes Night fare, including burgers, hot dogs, hog roast, mulled wine, licensed bars

*****************************************************

DESBOROUGH

Event: Desborough Fireworks

Where: Desborough Leisure Centre

Date: Saturday, November 3

Time: Gates 6pm, fireworks 7pm

Cost: Adults £4, under 18s £3

Fun stuff & food: Refreshments available

*****************************************************

FURTHER AFIELD

Event: Warwick Racecourse

Where: Warwick Town Bonfire

Date: Saturday, November 3

Time: Gates 4.30pm with funfair, short 5-minute display for children 6pm, bonfire 6.30pm followed by main display

Cost: Adults and children over 15 - £7; children under 15 £1; On the gate adults and children over 15 £8; children 15 and under £2; infants under 3yrs old free, so it’s worth buying early.

Tickets: warwick.thejockeyclub.co.uk/ events

Parking: Entry is at the main entrance off Bread & Meat Close, with free parking, access also off Hampton Road to the show and funfair.