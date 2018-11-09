Where to pay your Remembrance respects in Brigstock, Burton Latimer, Corby, Desborough, Finedon, Gretton, Higham Ferrers, Kettering, Oundle, Raunds, Rothwell, Rushden, Weldon and Wellingborough

The nation will fall silent on Remembrance Sunday (November 11) to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Here’s where to pay your respects around the north of the county:

BRIGSTOCK: There will be a Remembrance Day Service at the War Memorial at 10.50am. There will be a display of knitted poppies made by villagers and tea and cake will be served in the United Reformed Church. Proceeds will go to the British Legion.

BURTON LATIMER: There will be a special commemoration gathering around the town’s War Memorial at 11am. In the afternoon, the Remembrance Day parade will leave the car park in Churchill Way at 2pm and head towards Church Street. At 2.30pm there will be a service at St Mary’s Parish Church, followed by the laying of wreaths at the War Memorial.

CORBY: At 6am piper Ian Wilson-Hughes will fill James Ashworth VC Square with the sound of bagpipes as he plays ‘Battle’s O’er’ to mark the official anniversary of the end of the war. The annual Remembrance Service will then take place at 11am at the War Memorial in Corby Old Village. At 6.15pm outside the Corby Cube the Corby Silver Band will perform with council leader Cllr Tom Beattie giving a speech at 6.35pm. At 6.40pm the roll of honour will be read out by local cadets and a beacon will be lit at 7pm by Corby’s mayor, Cllr Mohammed Rahman.

DESBOROUGH: The Remembrance Parade will start at the Gladstone Street Co-Op at 9.20am, proceeding along Station Road and pausing at Saxon Close for those who cannot parade the full route. It will then make its way to St Giles Church for a 10am service. Wreaths will be laid after the service.

FINEDON: At 10.30am the Remembrance Parade will assemble at Finedon Junior School before the parade and service at the War Memorial at 11am. There will be a Remembrance Service conducted by the Rev Richard Coles at 6pm at St Mary The Virgin Church.

GRETTON: At 11am there will wreath-laying ceremony at the USAAF memorial at Spanhoe Airfield. At 2.45pm a parade will leave Gretton Recreation Ground led by Gretton Silver Band ahead of a service at St James Church starting at 3pm. Afterwards there’s a wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial on the village green.

HIGHAM FERRERS: A Remembrance Service will be held at the War Memorial in Market Square at 10.50am.

KETTERING: A parade will form up at 1.30pm in advance of the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Kettering’s War Memorial, which will be immediately followed by a service at Kettering Parish Church. After the conclusion of the service, refreshments will be available in the council chamber for all those in attendance, including any members of the public.

OUNDLE: A two-minute silence will be held at the war memorial at 11am. At 2pm the marching contingents will assemble in West Street with the march to the memorial starting at 2.20pm. The ceremony will begin at 2.30pm with a service at St Peter’s Church starting at about 2.55pm.

RAUNDS: A special Royal British Legion service will be held at the parish church at 10.30am. A procession will assemble at the Town Hall at 2.20pm with a Remembrance Service at the War Memorial at St Peter’s Church at 3pm. Refreshments will be served at Saxon Hall after the service.

ROTHWELL: The Remembrance Service will take place at midday at the War Memorial in Squires Hill. Wreath layers should attend the Parish Church door at 11.45am.

RUSHDEN: The parade will start to form up at 10.15am at Robinson Road, ready to march off at 10.35am. The Remembrance Service will take place at 10.50am at Rushden’s War Memorial.

WELDON: An afternoon of entertainment will be followed by a candlelit procession from the cricket club ending in the lighting of a beacon on the village green in Stamford Road at 7pm. The celebrations will run from noon to 4pm at Weldon Village Hall following the laying of wreaths at the village war memorial and service at St Mary’s Church at 10.45am. There will be activities for children in a marquee, a singalong with ukulele player Sara Spade from 1.15 to about 2pm, and a display of military vehicles plus the parish’s very own replica Mark IV tank. During the afternoon trench-style food will be available plus tea and cake.

WELLINGBOROUGH: The Royal British Legion will lead a parade from the market, followed by the annual Remembrance Service at 10.55am at the Cenotaph in Broad Green. Anyone wishing to attend the service should assemble at Broad Green by 10.40am.