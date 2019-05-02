When will your bin be collected in Corby over the bank holiday?

Corby Borough Council have announced some changes to bin collection times during the long weekend.

There will be no collection at all on Bank Holiday Monday (May 6) and then all collections will be made one day late through the whole of next week.

File picture

So Monday collections will be made on Tuesday, May 7, Tuesday collections will be made on Wednesday, May 8, Wednesday collections will be made on Thursday, May 9, Thursday collections will be made on Friday, May 10, and Friday collections will be made on Saturday, May 11.

Collections will return to normal on Monday, May 13.

Corby and East Midlands Swimming Pool will be open as normal over the weekend but will have shortened opening hours on Monday - it will be open between 9am and 5pm.

Lodge Park Sports Centre will be open all weekend and closed on Monday.