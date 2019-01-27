When the Queen came to Higham Ferrers

Fascinating footage of the Queen’s visit to Higham Ferrers in the 1960s has been made available online.

The film, captured by Arthur George, shows the then 39-year-old monarch and the Duke of Edinburgh on their trip to the county on July 9, 1965.

The Queen's visit to Higham Ferrers in 1965.

Mr George, who ran a photography business in Rushden, recorded the action as the town lined the streets.

The footage, made available by the BFI online, shows the Queen and Duke stop off at Chichele College before the flag-waving crowds see the royal party in the market square.

It also shows the visit to St Mary’s Church.

On the same day the Queen visited Wellingborough, Kettering, Northampton and Althorp House before flying to London Airport.

To watch the 11-minute film, click here.

