What gifts have the MPs for Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough received?

Top sporting events, trips abroad and sizeable cash donations all feature on a list of gifts received by the MPs for Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough.

The parliamentarians must declare any gifts, donations or hospitality under UK transparency laws in the House of Commons’ Register of Financial Interests.

The latest published register shows declarations made by MPs Tom Pursglove, Philip Hollobone and Peter Bone over the past 12 months.

Mr Pursglove, who retained his Corby seat at the snap election in June last year, registered the highest number of gifts.

He enjoyed a pair of tickets and hospitality at the World Darts Championship, courtesy of sponsors William Hill, on December 21 last year.

The package was valued at a total of £524.

The newly-appointed Conservative vice chairman for youth also enjoyed sporting action closer to home on July 8.

Heineken UK paid for his £320 ticket to the Silverstone Grand Prix.

Further donations show Mr Pursglove spent the new year in Australia to participate in an inter-parliamentary cricket tournament to raise money for two unnamed local charities.

The Lords and Commons Cricket Club gave him £668.50 towards “in-country accommodation costs” for the trip to Melbourne and Sydney between December 27, 2017, and January 6, 2018.

Australian steel producers Liberty OneSteel also donated hospitality at a New Year’s Eve reception with an estimated value of £200.

Mr Pursglove also registered five monetary donations totalling £16,500 on July 4 last year.

They came from: members-only dining club The United & Cecil Club (£2,500), manufacturers JCB (£5,000), Thrapston-based firm J Scott (£2,000), Islip horse feed company Dodson & Horrell (£5,000) and private donor Richard Frankel (£2,000).

Wellingborough MP Mr Bone, who has been the town’s representative since ousting Labour’s Paul Stinchcombe in 2005, also registered gifts.

He received £4,000 from Warwickshire-based Industrial Motors Ltd to support his candidacy at the General Election last year.

And he also registered a £479 ticket with hospitality at an American Football game, courtesy of NFL UK, at Wembley on September 24 last year.

Mr Bone is a keen follower of American Football and once had a question read out live on Sky Sports.

Kettering MP Philip Hollobone, regularly the UK’s “cheapest” parliamentarian when it comes to expenses, did not register any monetary donations.

But he did register a donation to the value of £8,257 from Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence.

The organisation paid for his flights, accommodation, internal transport and food for a five-day trip to Riyadh and the country’s border region with Yemen in January this year.

The trip was a parliamentary delegation to see the impact of ballistic missile strikes in the region and to “gain a deeper understanding of the strategic importance of the coalition operations in Yemen”.

Elsewhere in Northamptonshire MP for South Northamptonshire Andrea Leadsom registered cash donations worth £7,000.

MP for Daventry Chris Heaton-Harris registered the same American Football package as Peter Bone, as well as hospitality for four people at the Australian New Year’s Eve reception Mr Pursglove attended.

MPs Michael Ellis (Northampton North) and Andrew Lewer (Northampton South) registered no gifts or donations.

Prime Minister Theresa May registered cash donations totalling £24,875 as well as discount cards from luxury fashion brands L.K.Bennett, Amanda Wakeley and Russell and Bromley.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn registered cash donations worth £7,000 and a £50,000 interest-free loan from Momentum.

He also received two tickets to 2017’s Glastonbury worth £476, which he gave to a family member, and the first edition of a book worth £7,000 which he donated to a museum.

Failure to declare gifts can see MPs hauled in front of the parliamentary standards committee.

Democratic Unionist Party MP Ian Paisley failed to declare holidays paid for by the Sri Lankan government and was suspended from parliament for 30 days last month.