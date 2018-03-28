What are Corby Council’s opening hours and bin collections over Easter?

Corby Council has released details of its bin collections and opening hours over Easter.

Due to the upcoming Bank Holiday weekend, the council’s One Stop Shop will be closed on Friday (March 30) and Monday (April 2).

The opening hours for Corby East Midlands International Pool will be:

- 9am to 5pm on Friday (March 30)

- open as normal on Saturday (March 31)

- open as normal on Sunday (April 1)

- 9am to 5pm on Monday (April 2)

The opening hours for Lodge Park Sports Centre will be:

- closed on Friday (March 30)

- open as normal on Saturday (March 31)

- open as normal on Sunday (April 1)

- closed on Monday (April 2)

All normal hours will resume on Tuesday (April 3).

Bins scheduled to be collected on Friday (March 30) will be collected as normal.

Collections due to be made from Monday (April 5) to Friday (April 6) will all take place a day later than usual, ie the collection on Monday (April 2) will take place on Tuesday (April 3) instead.

Collections will return to normal as of Monday, April 9.