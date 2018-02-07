Wembley and Wellingborough in one weekend for Kettering singer

Kettering singer Faryl Smith has a busy weekend coming up with a county performance as well as a trip to Wembley.

Faryl, who shot to fame during the 2008 series of Britain’s Got Talent, will be performing in her home county when she takes to the stage at Wellingborough’s Castle theatre on Saturday, February 24.

But this isn’t her only booking for the weekend as she will be heading off to London to sing the National Anthem ahead of the Carabao Cup at Wembley the next day.

Faryl’s proud dad Tony Smith said: “Faryl has been asked to return once again to Wembley to lead the crowd with the National Anthem before the Carabao Cup final between Manchester City and Arsenal.

“It will be aired on Sky with kick-off at 4.30pm.”

Since being on Britain’s Got Talent, Faryl has sung for Royalty, dueted with Russell Watson and met a host of celebrities while performing at venues and events across the country.

And she is no stranger to singing the National Anthem at high profile sporting events, having performed at both Wembley and Twickenham stadiums in recent years.

But her hometown of Kettering is where it all started for the talented singer.

Aged just 10, Faryl won 13 awards at the Eisteddfod in her hometown before she took first prize in the 10 to 15 age group at the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod.

Tickets for the concert at The Castle are £20 and can be bought by calling 01933 270007 or online at www.castletheatre.co.uk.