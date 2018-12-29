Wellingborough woman wins car in shop local competition

A Wellingborough woman with Parkinson’s Disease scooped the top prize of a car in a competition to encourage people to shop local.

Tracy Vickers, 50, picked up a golden ticket in the Wellingborough Business Improvement District’s shopping reward scheme and is now the proud owner of a £7,995 Dacia Sandero car.

Tracy Vickers with John Cable

She said: “It’s just amazing, it really is.

“I’ve been married for 26 years and I’ve never won a prize like this.

“It really made my Christmas. I’m so happy.”

Tracy has Parkinson’s Disease and is looking forward to using her new car to travel to and from the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where she attends treatment.

Customers who spent £10 or more in participating shops between Monday, November 19, and Sunday, December 16, received one of 55,000 scratch cards available.

A total of 3,000 instant prizes were up for grabs, donated by the businesses taking part, as well as 26 ‘golden tickets’.

Tracy was given her golden ticket following an appointment at Market Street hairdressers Graduate.

Executive director of the BID John Cable said: “What a perfect way to end a fantastic scheme, which we hope has provided some Christmas cheer to shoppers visiting Wellingborough this year.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to all of those businesses who took part in the Christmas shopping scheme and encouraged people to visit Wellingborough.”

Together with the other golden ticket winners, Tracy attended the prize draw with her husband Andy on Thursday, December 20.

Each finalist was asked to pull a key from a bag and try to unlock the car, which was provided to the Wellingborough BID at a discounted price by Richard Sanders new and used car dealer in Kettering.

Group chairman Richard Sanders said: “We were delighted to support this fantastic shopping scheme. The Dacia range is very successful.”