Wellingborough woman walking coast to coast for town’s night shelter

A woman is preparing to ditch her home comforts for 12 days as she takes on a coast to coast challenge to help the homeless.

Valerie Anslow is taking on the 198-mile coast to coast path from St Bees in Cumbria to Robin Hood’s Bay in North Yorkshire in support of Wellingborough’s night shelter.

It comes as Wellingborough Homeless Forum, which launched a roving night shelter earlier this year, is working towards providing permanent premises to help homeless people in the town.

Valerie said: “I know it is difficult to imagine the middle of a cold winter while the temperatures this summer have been over 30 degrees, but Wellingborough Homeless Forum are busy planning to open their night shelter in November.

“We have the premises, the volunteers and training in place.

“Now we need the money to make the changes required to the building, and money to enable the shelter to provide food, beds and a safe environment for the winter.

“I am asking you to sponsor the shelter as I choose to go homeless for 12 days, camping and walking the Coast to Coast path (198 miles) from St Bees in Cumbria to Robin Hood’s Bay in North Yorkshire.”

All money raised by the coast to coast challenge will go towards the night shelter project.

A donation of £15 will provide evening meals and breakfasts for one night.

£25 will provide a sleeping bag, pillow and food for one homeless person, and £50 will ensure the shelter can be open for a week during the winter.

And Valerie added: “Any sponsorship money is gratefully received.”

Anyone who wants to sponsor Valerie can do so by clicking here

Cheques can also be made payable to the Daylight Centre Fellowship, 10 High Street Place, Wellingborough.