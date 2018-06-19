Wellingborough ‘Window Walkers’ prepare for gruelling 100km challenge

A team from Wellingborough’s T&K Home Improvements is taking on a gruelling 100km challenge to raise money for Oxfam.

The family-run business in Wellingborough will be represented by surveyor Damian Smith, who is part of a four-man team, plus two support crew, that will take on the gruelling Trailwalker.

As T&K provided windows, doors, conservatories and more, the team has been dubbed The Window Walkers.

Trailwalker is the ultimate team endurance event, providing a challenge to walk, jog or run 100km across the South Downs Way in under just 30 hours.

Mr Smith said: “The Trailwalker is a very demanding course due to the distance and the changes in altitude, but it will all be worth it to help support the worthwhile work Oxfam do to tackle extreme poverty around the world.”

Starting at Queen Elizabeth Country Park, the Trailwalker route takes teams along the South Downs Way to the finish line at Brighton Racecourse.

Trailwalker started out as a military training exercise in Hong Kong in 1981. Organised by the Queen’s Gurkha Signals, and taking place along the famous Maclehose Trail, the exercise sought to test the endurance and teamwork of soldiers of the Queen’s Gurkha Signals over a long and arduous course.

Since the return of the brigade of Gurkhas to the UK in 1997, the Queen’s Gurkha Signals sought to continue the tradition of Exercise Trailwalker.

To qualify for entry the team needs to raise more than £1,000 but they have set a much more ambitious target of £3,000 and are hoping people will sponsor them.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/companyteams/emplas-tandk.