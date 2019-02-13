Wellingborough volunteer homeless group to hold fundraiser

A volunteer group who help homeless people in Wellingborough and Northampton are holding a fundraiser this week.

Hemmingwell Hearts is a community group made up of women from the Hemmingwell estate in Wellingborough.

They aim to become a charity in the near future and have organised a family-friendly event this week to raise cash for the work they do with the homeless.

"Every Friday night we go out to Northampton and Wellingborough and hand out blankets, hot food, hot drinks and the necessary things the homeless need," said Mary Sharp, who is part of the Hemmingwell Hearts.

"We ask them what they want and then in the week we buy the items and go back to give them to the people."

"We want to get bigger so this fundraiser is to help us move along," she added.

Visitors can expect a jumble sale, hot food, a raffle and an auction with prizes that include a range of shopping vouchers.

The fundraiser is taking place in the Hemmingwell Community Centre at 127 Nest Farm Cres from 3.15pm to 6pm on February 16.

Tickets are £1 and children go free.