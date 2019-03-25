Wellingborough vet practice is named the best in the UK!

A Wellingborough vets’ practice has been named winner of the Best UK Vet Award.

The award, organised by VetHelpDirect.com and in its seventh year, was presented to Swanspool Veterinary Clinic.

The awards are based on genuine pet owner reviews of veterinary practices around the UK and Swanspool Veterinary Clinic received 1,102 four and five-star reviews from their customers over the last year.

Susie Samuel, managing director of VetHelpDirect.com, said: “When animal owners are searching for a vet they want a professional, clean, friendly practice that is good value for money, delivers top customer service and that will above all care for their pet or animal.

“This is why word of mouth is so important both for local pet owners and farmers.

“Authentic online reviews give all animal owners a genuine feel for the practice and help them to find a trusted, local vet more easily. We are proud to be able to reward those that are at the top of their league and receive the most positive reviews.“

Partner at Swanspool Veterinary Clinic, Anna Holden, added: “We are ecstatic to win the award for Best UK Vet 2019. It is such as honour and a great reward for the outstanding work our 46 members of staff at the practice deliver day in day out.

“We are an independent practice in a small market town that have been caring for animals for 145 years. We pride ourselves on providing a traditional all round service caring for small animals right up to horses and farm animals and it is especially rewarding to be recognised for our work by loyal customer reviews.”

The Gold award was presented to Swanspool at a celebration held at The Hind Hotel, Wellingborough. The local Mayor Mayor of Wellingborough, Malcolm Ward, also gave a toast celebrating the win.