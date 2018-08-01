Wellingborough to hold its third annual Pride event

A series of events are lined up as a town prepares to hold its third Pride event.

The annual Wellingborough LGBT Pride event is taking place at venues across the town on August 10, 11 and 12.

Its main event will be the summer fete taking place from midday to 5pm on Saturday, August 11, by the bandstand at Castle Fields Park in Wellingborough.

As well as inviting people to take a picnic along and enjoy the music, this year’s event has a summer fete theme.

One of the event’s organisers Marion Turner-Hawes said: “We are keen to have as many stalls as possible and it would be great if people wanting a stall can embrace the theme and come up with a typical kind of summer fete contribution or game that people can take part in.

“Whether it’s the ‘rat down the drain pipe’ game, the stocks or another outdoor game, it would be great if you can bring along some way of contributing to the theme.

“Please let us know if you want a stall as soon as possible as they are going fast.”

There is no charge for stallholders but organisers would be really grateful if people could make a donation or offer a prize for the raffle.

All stallholders will be asked to provide their own event insurance.

But the summer fete is not the only event as there is bowling at 7.30pm on Friday, August 10, the Pride disco at the Hind Hotel from 8pm on Saturday, August 11, and Faith: The George Michael Legacy at The Castle theatre starting at 7.30pm on the same night.

The weekend will conclude with post-Pride brunch at Castello Lounge in the town centre from 11am onwards on Sunday, August 12.

For more information about the weekend’s events go to www.wellingboroughlgbt.net/pride/

And Marion added: “We are looking forward to seeing you and celebrating LGBT Pride with you all.”