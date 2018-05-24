Wellingborough theatre named best in the county

Less than two years after re-opening their doors to the public, The Castle theatre in Wellingborough has been voted best theatre/arts venue in the Northamptonshire Muddy Stiletto Awards 2018.

The Muddy Stiletto Awards celebrate the best local businesses across 24 categories and are voted for by the general public.

Wellingborough’s Castle theatre was among five local theatres to make the finals, and were announced as the winning venue on May 19.

Cllr Martin Griffiths, leader of Wellingborough Council, said: “To go from closure to getting awards in such a short space of time is quite an achievement for everybody at The Castle theatre, and all credit goes to the team for putting our Wellingborough venue on the map.”

Shelley Rooke, general manager at The Castle theatre, said: “This has been a great achievement for the team at The Castle theatre, as the Borough Council of Wellingborough took over the running of the theatre after the previous company went into administration less than two years ago.

“The team had to start from nothing so to be able to win an award in this short period of time is truly amazing.”

The Castle theatre was re-opened by Wellingborough Council in September 2016 and offers a wide range of entertainment.

To find out more, visit castletheatre.co.uk or call the box office on 01933 270007.

Muddy Stilettos first launched as an online blog in 2011 in Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire, and can now be found in Northamptonshire and 17 other counties.

It offers an insider’s guide to the very best food, walks, boutiques, day trips, hotels, interiors and events locally.