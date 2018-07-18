Wellingborough teenager Mikey enjoys a spin at supercar day

A teenager from Wellingborough who battled a brain tumour when he was seven-years-old was one of the special guests at a supercar event held Rockingham Speedway earlier this month.

Mikey Wells was treated top a spin around the track at the huge event, as well as a chat with TV presenter Craig Phillips.

The two-day event was held to raise money for the Children’s Trust - the UK’s leading charity for children who have suffered brain injuries.

Some of the world’s most impressive supercars took part, including a McLaren 570GT, Ferrari 488 Spider, Ariel Nomad and Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera.

One of the organisers, Peter Dietsch, who has volunteered for The Children’s Trust for more than 10 years, said: “It was a bold move taking the event to Rockingham, but exciting to see the cars on a bigger track.

“We’re delighted with how it went and had some really special cars join us, plus we raised a fantastic amount to help children with brain injury.

“It’s a real team effort and a privilege to be part of such a generous and committed community. I can’t wait to start work on next year’s event, it’s guaranteed to get bigger and better.”

Katie Roberts, from The Children’s Trust, said: “The generosity of our visitors and everyone who volunteers never fails to amaze me.”