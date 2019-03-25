Wellingborough teen has not been seen since leaving Corby school on Friday

This missing 14-year-old has not been seen since she left school at the end of last week.

Police officers are appealing for the public’s help to find Caitlin Holmes, from Wellingborough, who has not been seen since finishing school at Kingswood Secondary Academy, Corby, at around 3.10pm on Friday, March 22.

Although she was wearing school uniform it is believed she may have a change of clothes with her.

Caitlin is white, 5ft 5in and of slim build, with long light brown hair that she normally wears tied back in a ponytail.

Anyone who has seen Caitlin since Friday afternoon, or has information about her whereabouts, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference MPW1/872/19