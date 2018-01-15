Wellingborough students offered places at Cambridge University

The hard work has paid off for two students who have been offered places at Cambridge University.

Teachers at Wrenn Academy in Wellingborough have spoken of their pride at the ‘outstanding achievement’ of Seth Tsang and Amy Walton, who have both secured places at the university from September.

Seth is due to study medicine at Emmanuel College.

He currently studies five subjects - maths, physics, chemistry, biology and further maths.

He is also a cellist and plays in orchestras at county level.

Amy Walton will be studying maths at Churchill College.

In Year 12, Amy successfully completed her A-level maths in one year achieving an A* and she is currently studying further maths, physics, art and is taking the extended project qualification.

Louise Ellis, head of sixth form at Wrenn Academy, said: “We are all incredibly proud of Amy and Seth.

“Being offered places at one of the most prestigious universities in the country, in two of the most competitive subjects, maths and medicine, it is an outstanding achievement.

“They have both always worked extremely hard throughout their time at Wrenn to achieve outstanding exam results, so they both really deserve this opportunity and we couldn’t be more proud of them.

“It’s an exciting time for Wrenn sixth form; our current year 13 students are receiving some fantastic offers from universities across the country and we are immensely proud of them all.

“They really are testament to hard work paying off.

“As teachers, witnessing all the university offers come flying in is just brilliant - you don’t forget those moments.”