Wellingborough singer’s success in international songwriting contest

A singer-songwriter from Wellingborough received an honour after entering a global songwriting competition.

Selina Swaby submitted her song Snowflake into the US-based SongDoor International Songwriting Competition, which provides a platform for artists to showcase their work to some prominent figures in the music industry.

This year’s judging panel included Jason Blume, whose songs have been recorded by Britney Spears, the Backstreet Boys and the Gipsy Kings; Steve Avedis, a former producer at Columbia Records and Sony; and Bill Shore, who has had more than 200 songs recorded by artists including three-times Grammy winner country singer Porter Wagoner.

After entering the competition, indie artist Mrs Swaby received a personal note of congratulations from the event’s executive vice-president, LeAnn Zotta, saying that with over 20,000 entries from 21 countries this year, to receive an honour isn’t easy.

Mrs Swaby and her husband Nigel have been producing music with the aim of using the profits from music sales to support charitable causes.

She said: “I’d very much like to be a household name, but not for the reasons you may think.

“We want to help those living on the edge or in poverty in practical ways, to bring smiles to sad faces.”

Currently the couple support Lar Bethel Orphanage in Guinea-Bissau, in West Africa.

