Wellingborough shopping centre to host spring fete

A host of fete activities will take place at Wellingborough’s Swansgate Shopping Centre this weekend.

The centre will be holding their very own spring fete supporting ‘One Great Day’, a nationwide charity fundraising day for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity.

Shoppers have been urged to get into the spirit with lots of prizes up for grabs at the event on Saturday, June 2m from 10am to 3pm

Fit4Less is hosting a stepathon as they ‘step’ to Great Ormond Street more than 68 miles away – a combined effort of 137,000 steps.

The gym will also be giving away a one-month free membership for the person who steps the most steps on the day.

Other activities include fun fair stalls, hook a duck, beat the buzzer and a tombola.

Lindsay Tickner, centre manager at Swansgate Shopping Centre, said: “It’s great to be running our spring fete as part of One Great Day, aiming to help raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity.

“The spring fete caters for all, and is set to be an enjoyable day for all the family.

“We hope to see you all there.”