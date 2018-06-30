Wellingborough shopping centre’s ‘phantastic’ gesture to club

Nene Valley Phab Club has been awarded £100 from Wellingborough’s Swansgate Shopping Centre Community Chest fund.

Phab inspires and supports children, young people and adults with and without disabilities to make more of life together - breaking down community barriers, reducing social isolation, and creating opportunities for disabled people to enjoy the same activities and challenges as those without a disability.

The £100 fund will go towards their transport costs to enable club members to get out and about.

Lindsay Tickner, centre manager at Swansgate, said, “We are delighted to be able to contribute to Nene Valley Phab Club.

“It’s a fantastic organisation, and we’re glad the fund can help their transportation needs.”

Helen Wharton, of Nene Valley Phab Club, added: “We are very thankful to be this month’s Community Chest recipient.

“We are a social club for physically disabled and able bodied members to make more of life together. Our members are regular visitors to Swansgate Shopping Centre, so it is great to be awarded this month’s fund.”

Each month, the Swansgate Community Chest scheme invites local shoppers and visitors to nominate a fundraiser, challenge, charity or club.

Since its launch, the Community Chest has supported 19 local causes with a £100 contribution including Wellingborough and District Talking Newspapers for the Blind, Highfield Nursery School, Northamptonshire Search and Rescue, Nene Valley Community First Responders and Wellingborough Mind.