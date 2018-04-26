Wellingborough shopping centre hands county charity a boost

County charity The Swivel Club has been handed a boost by Wellingborough’s Swansgate Shopping Centre.

The centre donated £100 from its monthly Community Chest scheme.

The Swivel Club is a Northamptonshire charity which raises money for the local community and other charities by holding fundraising events and receiving donations.

The club’s objectives are to relieve financial hardship, sickness and poor health amongst people who need it, help make grants available and provide equipment to other charities or organisations to benefit the wider community.

Colin Wright, Swivel Club chairman, said: “Thank you for the donation, it will go towards helping local people in the community and as our motto says, helping people turn their lives around.’

Joanna Chapman, marketing co-ordinator at Swansgate, said: “It’s fantastic to hear about The Swivel Club and the work they do helping local people turn their lives around and we are delighted to be able to contribute.”

Since its launch, the Community Chest has supported 19 local causes with a £100 contribution including Wellingborough and District Talking Newspapers for the Blind, Highfield Nursery School, Northamptonshire Search and Rescue, Nene Valley Community First Responders and Wellingborough Mind.