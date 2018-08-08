Wellingborough shop damaged in arson attack

Police officers are appealing for witnesses following an incident of arson in White Horse Yard in Wellingborough town centre.

The incident happened between 9pm and 10pm on Sunday, July 29, when the offender/s set fire to some pallets at the back of a shop causing damage to the shop itself.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious, has any information about the incident or dash cam footage of the area, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.