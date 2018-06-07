Wellingborough sculpture vandalised beyond repair

Vandals have caused so much damage to a sculpture that it is set to be cut up and removed.

The swan is one of a number of sculptures installed at Croyland Gardens in Wellingborough to mark the Zoo heritage of the site.

However, this particular piece is set to be removed after being vandalised beyond repair.

A tweet from Wellingborough Council said: “Unfortunately due to the extensive irreparable damage caused by vandalism to the swan sculpture in Croyland Gardens and in terms of health and safety, the damaged swan sculpture will have to be cut up and removed.

“The tree stump left will be made safe.”