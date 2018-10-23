Wellingborough school hits the right notes by winning Music Mark Award

Wellingborough’s Wrenn School has been awarded a Gold Music Mark for the quality of its music education.

Nominated for the Music Mark award by Northamptonshire Music and Performing Arts Trust, Wrenn School was recognised for the value the school places on music provision and its dedication to offering and delivering a broad and balanced musical curriculum. Music Mark is the National Network of leaders in music in education.

Wrenn School is also celebrating the success of former year 13 student, Ella Beardsley (pictured above), who was awarded a DADa (Dance and Drama award) for a full scholarship place to study musical theatre at the prestigious theatre school, Laine Theatre Arts in Epsom. Ella’s place on the three year course enables her to pursue her dream of starring in London’s West End.

Miss Allen, curriculum leader for performance said: “We’re delighted to achieve a Gold Music Mark in recognition of all the hard work, dedication and creativity our staff and students have made towards our music provision at Wrenn School.”

Talking about her first term at Laine Theatre Arts, Ella said: “Every day is inspiring, exciting and different and consists of dance, singing and acting. Being surrounded by supportive, like-minded friends as well as learning from passionate, inspiring teachers is an honour and I love it!”